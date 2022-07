DETROIT – A 14-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges in the non-fatal shooting of his 12-year-old brother with an Uzi-style submachine gun, authorities said. The juvenile respondent was pushing the victim in a go-kart around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, in the area of Alcoy Avenue and Fairmount Drive in Detroit when the juvenile allegedly attempted to retrieve the gun from under the seat of the go-kart, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. While grabbing the gun, he allegedly fired the weapon, striking the victim in the right calf.

