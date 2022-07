Even Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff couldn’t have foreseen the conference losing its biggest media market after his first year on the job. When UCLA and USC announced they would move to the Big 10 for the 2024 season and take the Los Angeles market with them, it marked the beginning of the nd for the Conference of Champions. This has sent school such as Oregon and Washington scrambling for a new home either in the Big 10, Big XII or the ACC. As Kliavkoff is set to negotiate the Pac-12’s next media contract, he’s been put at a huge disadvantage as he...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO