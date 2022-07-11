ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give Your Skin a Well-Deserved Detox This Prime Day

Image Credit: Drobot Dean / Adobe Stock

Whether you’re an everyday makeup wearer or someone frequently exposed to air pollution, you’ll understand the importance of cleansing your face at the end of the day. With beauty products becoming more accessible, we can all benefit from skincare products that help fight bacteria and deep clean our pores. That’s why Dr. Paul Nassif of E!’s Botched created these detox pads to help cleanse the skin in the simplest way. The best part is, they don’t overcomplicate your skincare routine.

Skincare is often associated with several key steps toward achieving that youthful, radiant glow. A good rule of thumb is to start by taking your makeup off, but it can be a hassle to get it all off. These exfoliating detox pads are made with the most common bacteria-fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid to give your pores the deep clean they need and remove stubborn makeup. Not only do these complexion-perfecting pads reduce inflammation and eliminate free radicals, but they also help minimize the appearance of pores for smoother and softer skin.

Don’t just take our word for it. This verified 5-star reviewer on Amazon said, “I bought these based on a recommendation from my girlfriend. I love them in the small and large size. I did the test and cleansed my face as usual and then still was able to take off additional make up with these detox pads. I haven’t gushed about a product like this in a long time. They already must have in my beauty regimen.”

These exfoliating, complexion-clearing pads can also help treat acne by removing dead skin cells and brightening the skin for a glistening radiance. Another proud shopper claimed, “I had adult on-set acne & had to re-configure my entire facial routine to find a way to get rid of it. This product was a big fix for me – when I ran out, I almost immediately broke out again […] These pads are always going to part of my daily routine!”

There’s no better feeling than ending the night with a clean face ready for whatever the next day has to offer. Now’s the time to check out these detox complexion perfection pads on Amazon. For just under $50, you can try them out for yourself. Hurry before the sale ends.

