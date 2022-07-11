ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David and Victoria Beckham Share Sweet Tributes for Daughter Harper’s 11th Birthday

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Story of How Victoria and David Beckham Fell in Love is Seriously Cute. Harper Beckham, Victoria and David Beckham's youngest child and only daughter, celebrated her 11th birthday yesterday, and her doting parents shared two gushing, public tributes to her. David, who often posts about how much he adores Harper,...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Spanish chef claims Victoria Beckham ‘changed whole menu’ for celebrity wedding

A Spanish celebrity chef has claimed that Victoria Beckham “changed the whole menu” with “strange” demands during a celebrity wedding she attended.Dani Garcia, who owns the Smoked Room restaurant in Madrid, spoke about his experience serving the former Spice Girl in an interview on national Spanish television on Monday night.The Andalusian chef said he created the menu for the wedding of former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and his model wife Pilar Rubio.But when it came to Beckham’s dietary requirements, Garcia said: “It was very strange.“Victoria Beckham changed the whole menu. It was very sad because when you make...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Harper Beckham
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Robert De Niro, 78, Bonds With Youngest Daughter Helen, 10, On Rare Outing In NYC

Robert De Niro, 78, was spotted on a rare outing with his youngest daughter, Helen De Niro, 10, on July 5. The two were photographed getting out of a car on the Upper East Side in New York City. Helen looked adorable in a pair of white shorts, paired with a short covered in cartoon dogs. Robert kept a low-profile by wearing a hat and khaki pants. He stayed close to his daughter as paparazzi snapped photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Amal and George Clooney Hold Hands on Romantic Lake Como Date Night

It's the Clooneys' world, and we're just living in it. The ultimate It couple stepped out Sunday for a romantic date night in Lake Como, Italy, where they hold a permanent residence. George Clooney was pictured holding wife Amal's hand while heading to restaurant Il Gatto Nero, which boasts gorgeous...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy