MSC's Huge New Ship Takes On Royal Caribbean, Carnival

MSC Cruises keeps a fairly low profile in the United States. The company sails ships out of New York, San Francisco, and most importantly Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla.

Still, the world's third-largest cruise line has not yet become a major player in the U.S. market where Royal Caribbean International and Carnival Cruise Lines dominate with Norwegian Cruise Line and Walt Disney's cruise line also being players.

That may change as MSC has major plans to expand its fleet, adding six new cruise ships over the next five years. Those new ships include MSC World Europa, a ship that can carry 5,400 passengers, which will make its debut later this year. That's not quite as large as the biggest Royal Caribbean ships, but it's large enough to rival everything Royal Caribbean and Carnival own.

MSC has made it clear that its new ship (which has a sister ship coming in 2024) puts an expanded focus on family fun -- something that's the core of Carnival and Royal Caribbean's business.

"MSC Cruises’ upcoming MSC World Europa will offer more space and activities for families than ever before," the company shared in a statement. "As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises is known for its award-winning family offerings, delivering an unforgettable cruise experience for kids of all ages and their families. MSC World Europa is set to take those offerings to the next level with an incredible list of new features."

MSC May Look to Bring in U.S. Families

Usually when a cruise line shares details of a new ship, it uses the early interest in every detail to set the table for the type of customer it hopes to attract. Royal Caribbean and Carnival have both done that well with releases and videos about their new ships Carnival Celebration and Icon of the Seas.

MSC has chosen to focus heavily on what World Europa offers for kids in a statement it shared on the upcoming ship. World Europa will feature the largest kids' area offered on any MSC ship spanning 8,245 square feet and offering seven distinct spaces dedicated to age groups spanning up to 17 years old.

"We have invested heavily in the entertainment offerings for our younger guests, and we know they value the latest technology, trends and experiences. We have worked to introduce real innovations in both the design of the facilities as well as the development of an incredible program of activities, all carefully planned to ensure that the differing needs of all age groups are met – from our youngest guests to teenagers," said MSC Kids' Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini.

MSC Europa Offers New Family Experiences

Mancini said MSC leaned on what it learned from past customers in designing the kids' areas on World Europa.

"More than 350,000 young people have traveled with us over the years, and we have listened to their feedback. MSC World Europa reflects these learnings and we have been inspired to create experiences that blend technology and social media with activity and sport to create fresh and new entertainment for the kids who sail with us," he said.

The new features on the ship include:

Lego Celebration Room : An interactive play area filled with the popular building blocks.

: An interactive play area filled with the popular building blocks. High-Tech Activities : "Pushing the boundaries of kids’ entertainment, MSC Cruises has developed exciting new activities blending games with high-tech features to create moments of pure pleasure. In the Juniors, Young and Teens clubs, guests will have access to more than 20 of the latest consoles, 7 VR stations and more than 50 videogames."

: "Pushing the boundaries of kids’ entertainment, MSC Cruises has developed exciting new activities blending games with high-tech features to create moments of pure pleasure. In the Juniors, Young and Teens clubs, guests will have access to more than 20 of the latest consoles, 7 VR stations and more than 50 videogames." 3,2,1 Knock : A new game show for the whole family inspired by "the challenges and colors of Asian entertainment: K-pop, Japanese games and tests that will leave the audience breathless."

: A new game show for the whole family inspired by "the challenges and colors of Asian entertainment: K-pop, Japanese games and tests that will leave the audience breathless." Beat the Music : Another game show suitable for all ages played on the cruise line's app that pits parents and kids against each other trying to identify each other's music.

: Another game show suitable for all ages played on the cruise line's app that pits parents and kids against each other trying to identify each other's music. Z Active : A sports program offering football, basketball, zorb ball and, for the first time on board, pickleball, and hoverboards.

: A sports program offering football, basketball, zorb ball and, for the first time on board, pickleball, and hoverboards. Drone Academy 2.0: This high-tech and high-energy drone relay race requires navigating 15 obstacles as quickly as possible. New POV cameras, VR and glow effects bring the whole experience to life.

World Europa will also offer a number of kid and family favorites available on other ships in the fleet. It will also have six pools, a water park, and multiple water slides.

The new ship begins sailing in December 2022 from Dubai and Qatar. It will also sail from Genoa, Barcelona, Naples, and a few other locations. It's not expected to sail from the U.S., but at least one of its three planned sister ships is expected to sail the Caribbean itineraries that many Royal Caribbean and Carnival ships sail out of Florida ports.