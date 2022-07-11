ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Minnesota to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Minnesota?

According to GOBankingRates, the yearly income needed to be happy in Minnesota is $105,000. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Minnesota salaries:

"One thing that’s likely to help improve the happiness of Minnesotans of all incomes is the relatively low rate of violent and property crime, with rates of just 2.75 and 21.07 per 1,000 residents, respectively."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE.

