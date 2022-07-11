ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Saga: Is Elon Musk Having the Last Laugh?

By Luc Olinga
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

Elon Musk once again occupies a place he loves: at the center of attention and conversation.

The billionaire entrepreneur dropped a bombshell on July 8 by announcing in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that he was no longer buying Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report after nearly three months of a saga rocked by twists and tensions.

In the end, the reason he cites for his withdrawal is not Twitter management's resistance but the platform's familiar problem: fake accounts, also known as spam bots.

Twitter has always disclosed in its financial documents that these fake accounts represent perhaps 5% of the total number of users. Musk reckons it's much more than that; he has accused management of bad faith and says this is a valid reason to break the engagement.

"Mr. Musk is terminating the merger agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that agreement," Musk's lawyers alleged in the filing.

In addition, Twitter "appears to have made false and misleading representations" about fake accounts, the filing alleged.

Big Legal Battle

The number of users is important because it enables advertisers to assess whether promoting their products and services on the site is worthwhile and to determine which platform would allow them to reach the widest possible audience they want to reach.

The story is far from over. Twitter has said that it would take legal action to force the richest man in the world to honor his commitments. The battle would therefore move from the boardroom to the courtroom.

The social network has hired some of the fiercest lawyers to defend its cause. Twitter's board over the weekend hired the corporate-law and merger specialists Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Twitter is reportedly ready to file suit against Musk early this week in Delaware.

Delaware, corporate home of many companies including Twitter, has experts in business law, or Chancery judges, who hear and decide cases. They may decide to award punitive damages. These same Chancery judges also decide whether a breakup fee should be paid or not.

If Musk's effort to buy Twitter fails, he will be required to pay a $1 billion termination fee, the two parties said in a SEC filing posted in late April.

Twitter is also required to pay Musk a similar amount it it walks away from the deal, the filings indicated. Both sides will have the option of walking away if the takeover isn't completed by Oct. 24.

Musk has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which successfully defended him against a defamation suit in 2019.

Laughing His Way Through a Meme

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX seems to be enjoying all the fuss. He just posted a humorous meme that sums up his position well.

The meme includes different images of him laughing, each with a sentence explaining the four main stages of this saga. He didn't add anything more, seeming to say that everything that needs to be said has been said.

The first image shows Musk laughing because he heard people say: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter."

In the second image, Musk laughs more because, it says, Twitter management refused to give him information on the bots. "Then they wouldn't disclose Bot info," Musk captured.

In the third photo Musk laughs equally hard when he learns that Twitter wants to force him to acquire the social network: "Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court."

And in the fourth photo, Musk seems to be laughing uncontrollably: "Now they have to disclose Bot info in court," the caption says.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor posted on the social network on July 8. "We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

"Legal drama will be nasty and take many months. ... This remains the Everest-like challenge for Twitter management to navigate turbulence," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is No Longer a $200 Billion Man

Recession fears affect almost everyone. Even the richest man in the world, who has just left the most select club on the planet. Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, remains the richest man in the world, but his fortune has fallen sharply. Since June 13, Musk, who was the only person in the world to possess an estimated fortune above $200 billion, has returned below this bar.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation
abovethelaw.com

No Stranger To Paying Support After Screwing Around, Elon Musk Faces Twitter Lawsuit Over Failed Deal

Twitter intends to add to Musk’s payroll when it sues the billionaire after Musk divorced the company he earlier pledged to buy. The day after Elon Musk announced his agreement to buy Twitter, I posted that this deal would probably blow up the speculative bubble driving his fortune into the stratosphere. Tesla investors would flee before Musk could go through with paying an exorbitant price for a platform he had no real plan to monetize and another pool of his wealth — cryptocurrency — would finally experience the long-overdue implosion befitting a warmed over pump and dump. Elon Musk would still be very, very rich… but he wasn’t going to find himself “pay $45B to buy a social media company for LOLZ” rich.
BUSINESS
Android Police

The numbers forcing Elon Musk to quit his Twitter deal

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk officially wants out of his attempt to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to the social media company, lawyers cited the lack of detailed information on the number of bots on the platform — something he did not require to know when he agreed to the deal. But Twitter chairman Bret Taylor seems convinced that his company will be able to enforce the merger. So, what to make of all this business?
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Twitter Plans to Sue Elon Musk, He Replies With a Meme on Twitter

There have been a number of twists and turns in the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. It all started back in April when SEC filings revealed that he became the largest private shareholder in the company. In April, Musk made a formal, unsolicited bid to purchase all outstanding shares in the company. After a lot of reluctance, Twitter's board reached a decision about Musk's deal. Then he put the deal on hold due to concerns about Twitter’s fake and spam accounts. On July 8, after a lot of back and forth, Musk backed out of the $44 billion deal. Is Twitter suing Musk?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Continues To Openly Mock Twitter Amid Lawsuit

The whole Elon Musk and Twitter situation has been nothing short of a mess. Nonetheless, the vocal Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been mocking the company on its own platform since the beginning. Now, he's resorted to making silly memes to draw even more negative attention to the social media company.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Elon Musk officially tries to abandon Twitter deal

Elon Musk has done the thinkable: He’s announced his intent to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had been (very publicly) expressing doubts about buying Twitter since just weeks after he signed on the dotted line in April, The Verge notes. But Musk made it official yesterday, filing a statement with the SEC claiming that Twitter is in “material breach” of its contract with him, and therefore he’s seeking to terminate the deal.
BUSINESS
Space.com

Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to $44 billion purchase deal

The battle between Twitter and Elon Musk is going to the courts. Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk on Tuesday (July 12) in the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking to hold the SpaceX and Tesla chief to his agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Musk announced that agreement in April but last week filed paperwork to pull out of it.
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy