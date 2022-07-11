ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Missed last supermoon? Wednesday is another chance to catch one

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgv6P_0gbxKFjI00

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

Here are the meteor showers, eclipses, and supermoons to see in 2022

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Moon#Supermoon#Earth#Full Moon#Nexstar Media Inc
sciencealert.com

Get Ready For The 'Biggest' Full Moon of The Year, Happening Wednesday Night

July's full moon – nicknamed the Buck Moon – will charge across Earth's skies on Wednesday, July 13. The Moon will reach its peak at about 2:38 pm EDT (1838 UTC) on Wednesday, but the Buck doesn't stop here; the moon will appear bright and full on Tuesday and Thursday night (July 12 and July 14), as well.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Riskiest Asteroid Known to Humankind in the Last Year Will Not Strike Earth for at Least 100 Years

Impact in 2052 ruled out as the European Space Agency (ESA) counts down to Asteroid Day. Just in time for worldwide Asteroid Day: a threatening space rock lingered at the top of risk lists around the globe for months, with a real chance of striking Earth on April 2, 2052. Now, ESA’s asteroid team working with experts at the European Southern Observatory (ESO) has officially removed ‘2021 QM1’ from their asteroid risk list, a result of skilled observations and analysis of the faintest asteroid ever observed with one of the most sensitive telescopes ever constructed.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022 next week

We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

A massive comet and supermoon will light up the night sky this week

Hubble snapped images of K2 in 2017 when the frozen visitor was 1.5 billion miles from the Sun, just beyond Saturn's orbit. Even at that remote distance, sunlight is warming the frigid comet, producing an 80,000-mile-wide coma that envelops a tiny, solid nucleus. NASA/ESA/D. Jewitt (UCLA)K2 could be one of the largest comets Earthlings have ever seen.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Man ’causes panic’ at Upstate school, claims he was shot at

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after “causing panic” at a Greenville County school Monday morning after he said he was being shot at. According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to W. Washington Street in reference to a shooting near Legacy Charter School.
GREENVILLE, SC
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Buck Supermoon Will Be The Largest Full Moon This Year

The Buck moon on July 13 will be the most massive and brightest supermoon this year. Buck Moon is the name the July supermoon goes by according to the Almanac, male deer known as bucks will have fully grown antlers at this time, with each regrowing antler becoming grander year after year. According to The Farmer's Almanac, other names the July supermoon goes by are animal-related, including Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) and Salmon Moon, a Tlingit term indicating when the fish would return for the natives to harvest. This supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth in 2022, arriving just after sunrise at 5 a.m EDT, according to Space.com. Just 200km closer to Earth than the most recent Strawberry moon, with the moon being officially full 9 hours and 38 mins later.
ASTRONOMY
chirag vasara

This year buck supermoon will be the largest full moon

This year's most extensive and brightest supermoon, the Buck moon, will take place on July 13. When the July supermoon is known as Buck Moon, male deer, also known as bucks, will have fully developed antlers, and each year's regrowth will be even more impressive than the last. Another name given to the July supermoon by The Farmer's Almanac is the Feather Moulting Moon (Cree) or the Salmon Moon (Tlingit), which refers to the time of year when the local fish return to be harvested. According to Space.com, this supermoon will be at its closest point to Earth around 5 a.m. EDT in 2022. Strawberry Moon is just 200km closer to Earth than the last Strawberry Moon, and it will be fully risen a little over 9 hours and 38 minutes later.
WNCT

Murder suspect wanted in Scotland County

LAUREL HILL, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon charges following a shooting. Timonte Ykwon Purvis is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. Deputies responded to 4081 Old Wire...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Bond denied for couple charged with double murder at Fayetteville hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Bond was denied on Monday for the two people charged in connection with the deaths of a man and woman at a Cumberland County motel on Saturday. Both Ember Davis, 33, and Preston Conley, 19, are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center following the murder of a man and woman at a Cloverleaf Motel in the 1300 block of Dobbin Holmes Road.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Armed shoplifter nabbed at Raleigh Walmart, 2 still on the run, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed man after deputies say he and two others tried to shoplift at a Raleigh Walmart Sunday. According to a news release, an off-duty deputy was working at the Walmart Supercenter on New Hope Church Road at about 1 p.m. when loss prevention staffer told him that three people were taken to the store’s office on suspicion of stealing merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy