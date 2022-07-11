ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Male Emu Unexpectedly Incubates Eggs From Different Birds and Hatches Six Chicks

By Larisa Crowder
mymodernmet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting things about caring for animals is that they will always keep you guessing. Wildlife rehabilitator Foxfeather Zenkova realized this when one of her emus decided to incubate some old eggs, which led to a whole mob of little chicks. What made this different is that it...

mymodernmet.com

Outsider.com

PHOTO: This Crab With Human Teeth Has the Internet in a Full Meltdown

As if sheepshead fish weren’t bad enough, we’ve now found crabs that have human-like teeth, too. And yes, it will give you nightmares. Recently, a Norwegian trawlerman named Roman Fedortsov found the creepy crustacean during his journey through Russian waters. In the past, Fedortsov has caught some other odd creatures hiding among the rest of his catch, but this latest one has piqued the internet’s interest.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
State
Minnesota State
One Green Planet

Kitten Recovering After Being Found with Nose and Mouth Superglued

A kitten was found in a Tennessee apartment with her mouth and nose superglued in late May, and the kitten, now named Haven, is finally recovering. Carter County Animal Shelter worked to remove the glue from her mouth so she could eat and breathe. Some of the glue is still stuck on poor Haven’s nose, but the kitten is finally able to eat and has come a long way since she was first rescued. The shelter believes that eventually, the glue will come off.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Birds#Chicken Eggs#Incubation#Emu#Hatches Six Chicks
People

Dog Who Survived Weeks Stuck in an Outdoor Pen After Owner's Death Finds a New Home

A dog who survived a frightening ordeal has found a happy ending to his story. On Tuesday, the Bella SPCA Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announced on Facebook that a German shepherd named Gunner was adopted by his extended family weeks after the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office found the remains of the dog's 64-year-old owner in Luther. The sheriff's office announced on May 18 that they found Gunner inside what they described as "a large pen" in the backyard — and that Gunner's owner may have been dead for as long as a month before the department discovered the deceased and his dog.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
pethelpful.com

Video of Cows 'Yelling' at Their Owner for Being Late to Feed Them Is Priceless

You know how grumpy you get when you wake up hungry? Now imagine if it was your job was to feed a group of angry, hungry cows. BIG yikes. That was the case for one TikToker who was getting an ear full when she went to feed the cows one morning, but don't worry — she was not going to take their sass lying down.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Black Bear Hanging Out At Bus Stop, Walks Up To Scared Woman

This black bear's got no problem getting up close and personal with humans -- it was chilling at a bus stop where an unlucky woman encountered the animal while waiting for her ride. The incident went down in British Columbia and was uploaded to TikTok with a caption that jokingly...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo's Not-So-Subtle Way of Waking Up French Bulldog Is Just Priceless

Remember how fun sleepovers would be when you were little? The endless snacks and late-night talking. It would be the highlight of your entire week. Maybe even the month! But you can't forget about how annoying it would be if you were the first one up. You'd be unsure of whether or not you should wake the others. So you'd suffer in silence until the late morning. Trust us, we've been there before! Too bad we didn't pick up the confidence to wake our friends up earlier. We could've learned a trick or two from this little cockatoo!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard

Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
COLORADO STATE

