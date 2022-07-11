ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battery power storage has potential, but getting homeowners hooked up could take time

The state is trying to boost adoption of electricity-storing batteries in homes and businesses through an incentive program called “Energy Storage Solutions,” which kicked off in January. But batteries are expensive. And the incentive program, which can provide up to $7,500 to offset installation costs and give...

