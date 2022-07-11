ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

One person dies, another escapes after truck flips and goes into Lafourche bayou

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
 3 days ago
(Getty Images)

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that took place early Monday morning on LA 1.

Michael Guill, 43, of Cut Off, died in this accident which took place around 1 a.m. in the vicinity of West 55th St.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling south on LA Hwy 1 when it traveled off the roadway while in a curve.”

An attempt to get back on LA Hwy 1 was unsuccessful and the truck eventually turned over and came to a stop in Bayou Lafourche.

The 2003 GMC Sierra became flooded and ended up in the bayou.

There were two people in the truck when it went into Bayou Lafourche.

Guill did not make it out the truck before it went under water.

Another person in the vehicle at the time of the crash was able to make it out of the truck.

That unidentified person sustained minor injuries in this accident.

LSP is unable to determine if one or both occupants were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators are also trying to figure out who was driving when the deadly accident took place.

If you witnessed this deadly crash, please call Louisiana State Police Troop C at 985-857-3680.

This is the 26th deadly crash that Louisiana State Police Troop C has investigated this year.

