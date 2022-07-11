ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Anderson reveals the real reason he exited 'Law & Order' after only one season

By Eric Davidson
 2 days ago

Landing on a “Law & Order” series is usually an actor’s dream.

It’s a job that offers interesting scripts, highly respected co-stars, chances to crossover to other shows in the franchise, and most importantly to any actor, consistent work.

" Law & Order " is one of the most successful franchises in television history. You do well on it, you’ve probably got a job for the next few years.

So why did Anthony Anderson leave "Law & Order" after only one season?

Entertainment Tonight recently posed that very question to the 51-year-old actor.

In May, the series was renewed for a 22nd season, but Anderson was revealed to not be returning.

Anderson had previously put time into “Law & Order,” as he first appeared as Detective Kevin Bernard from 2008 to 2010 during the show's initial 20-season run. When the original series was revived earlier this year for its 21st season, Anderson reprised the role.

It seems as if the successful work that Anderson pulled off between the two “Law & Order” stints held the answer to why he recently exited the revival.

"I wanted to go off and create more shows like ‘Black-ish,’" said Anderson, who played family patriarch Andre "Dre" Johnson during that hit ABC sitcom's run from 2014-2022. “[I wanted to] create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different."

Not to mention, it's been a tumultuous year personally for Anderson, as he is also currently going through a divorce.

Nevertheless, it sounds like Anderson isn’t even giving himself a little summer vacation time off either. He’s already got another project in the works.

"We're going out and pitching another drama called ‘Miraculous,’ he stated, “which I'm excited about, so looking forward to what that's going to do."

But before he completely commits to anything else, it seems Anderson is still focused on the glowing residue of “Black-ish,” which finished its final season earlier this year.

Emmy nominations are going to be announced soon, and he can’t help but hope some “Black-ish” noms will arise. While the show has previously received Emmy nominations in various categories, neither Anderson nor co-star Tracee Ellis Ross have won for their roles on the hit comedy.

"I'm always excited for that time of year. I'm gonna be honest, I'm excited," he said. "... Everybody's saying maybe we might be the sentimental favorites since this is our last season on air. I don't go for that, though, but no, I'm excited for it."

Comments / 8

yahoo serious
1d ago

the cast and story lines were not black ish enough for him

Reply(1)
10
