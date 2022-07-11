ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag Briefs: 5 poultry industry execs acquitted of price fixing

DATCP to host Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will host a Global Dairy Symposium at World Dairy Expo on Oct. 6, 2022. During the symposium, presenters will share information on trends in production, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic...

Wisconsin’s economy needs farmers

Wisconsin farmers are the backbone of our state, home to more than 64,000 farms on 14.2 million acres of land. Agriculture, including our dairy and cranberry industries, is vital to our economy, generating over $100 billion for our state every year. And one in nine Wisconsin jobs are in an agriculture-related field. That’s why my administration is working to give Wisconsin farmers the tools they need to succeed.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days bounces back strong from COVID

LOYAL – Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, like many other events, has faced serious challenges over the past two years, having to cancel the 2020 show and reduced the size of tent city last year. Opening day of the 2022 show, however, welcomed thousands of enthusiastic attendees from across Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy

On the eve of the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing, which begins at noon Central Time on Tuesday, the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting efforts to undermine elections, held a virtual press briefing focused on Wisconsin’s central role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

No, Wisconsin won't save Trump

NO, WISCONSIN WON'T SAVE TRUMP. Drop boxes were a big part of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The state's election board installed more than 500 of them across the state in the run-up to the voting. The board acted on its own authority, ignoring Wisconsin law, which requires that absentee ballots be cast either by the U.S. mail or by being personally delivered to an election clerk. The law makes no provision for drop boxes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Riverview Dairy's expansion covers five states

Somewhere along the road I read a short article about Riverview Dairy that was milking cows on a number of farms in the upper Midwest. The big operation is based in Minnesota which surprised me because there was a time not many years ago when that state was strongly opposed to mega size dairy herds.
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin DNR: Landfills Filling Up With Wasted Food

The Department of Natural Resources is saying people are throwing away so much wasted food it is filling up Wisconsin’s landfills. State officials estimate that 20% of everything at the dump is basically wasted food. D-N-R Solid Waste Coordinator Casey Lamensky tells W-A-O-W/T-V that the decisions you make at home have a big impact as officials work on the food waste problem. He says most of the food was still edible as it was tossed out. That leads to an effort to get people to reduce, reuse, and recycle – through activities like composting.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

The GOP gains an edge in a Wisconsin county torn by violence

A white police officer in Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in August 2020, paralyzing him and sparking demonstrations where 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protesters. The conflict ignited fiery debates about racial violence, gun restrictions and public safety. And in the aftermath, Republicans have been maintaining the edge...
KENOSHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have returned to pre-July 4 levels, while hospitalizations remain at levels last seen in March. The state Department of Health Services reported 864 new confirmed cases on Sunday. That pushed the seven-day average to 1,332, its highest level since July 3. Seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm damage impacts Wisconsin insurance companies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly one month ago, 10 tornadoes touched down throughout northeast Wisconsin, and the storm damage only added to the state’s severe weather debt. According to the National Weather Service, the state has spent more than $12 billion to repair storm damages, making up...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE

