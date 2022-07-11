On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages
On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see...www.villages-news.com
On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see...www.villages-news.com
Really?.. that place is terrible. One resultant terrible landscaping….and too far out….hardly better or even close to as nice as the villages….. signs???really??.. it is not like every home 10 feet apart has a sign….just crazy…don’t ruin a good thing……..
Oh my Eddie Boy, I thought you learned your lesson to keep quiet after all your arrests but obviously not.
Comments / 12