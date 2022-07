Kitchen Social, a Columbus-based restaurant group with two locations, is one day away from adding a third. Tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, the doors to the Pinecrest store (211 Park Ave., Suite 115, 216-202-6444) in Orange will open to the public for the first time. The former Next Door space at Pinecrest has been reshaped into a contemporary eatery with plenty of indoor and outdoor dining.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO