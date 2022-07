Alice Glass has announced a 15-show run of North American tour dates – dubbed the ‘Trauma Bond’ tour – in support of her debut solo album ‘PREY//IV’. The tour will kick off in San Francisco on Wednesday September 7, running through the rest of the month and concluding with three shows in late October. French-American synthpop artist Uffie will join Glass at each headlining show as her main support act.

