INDIANAPOLIS — Concerned members of the clergy in Indianapolis say they are already seeing what they are calling problems with Indiana’s new permitless carry law. The law has been in effect since July 1st of this year. It allows Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a license, so long as you are not a convicted felon have another qualifying factor that keeps you from carrying a gun. The law also toughens the punishment for illegally carrying a handgun.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO