Procession for fallen officer Tuesday morning

(Courtesy Photo/City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department)

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – St. Marys Police Department has announced a procession for Officer Mark Lamberson’s burial will happen Tuesday morning.

The procession will travel from the St. Marys High School west on Bertrand Avenue to N 8th Street following the funeral, before proceeding west on Willow St.

The City of St. Marys along with the police and fire departments are inviting the public to line Bertrand Avenue as the procession goes by around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

There will be no parking along N 8th Street and on Willow Street West of N 8th Street until after the procession passes.

Officer Mark Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2. The death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but no foul play is suspected. Officer Lamberson was a long-time valued member of the department and began his service in 2013. Prior to that, he was a jail deputy at the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.