Talk of the Town: National Night Out 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department says there was a bomb threat called in at Washington State Community College. The Marietta Police Department got a phone call Tuesday afternoon from an out-of-state phone number with a man saying that there was a bomb in the arts and sciences building at the college. Officers began evacuating the buildings as a precaution. All of the buildings on the campus were checked and no indication of a bomb was found.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO