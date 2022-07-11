ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Talk of the Town: National Night Out 2022

Your Radio Place
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Vincent and Kim Conrath from the Cambridge Area...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Your Radio Place

Area State Representative Adam Holmes to hold open office hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Representative Adam Holmes will be holding open office hours throughout the 97th House District over the coming weeks. *Friday, July 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the John McIntire Library in Zanesville. *Friday, August 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the New Concord Branch Library.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mom Prom being held by the Guernsey County F.O.P. Lodge 136

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County F.O.P. Lodge 136 is holding a Mom Prom on Saturday, July 23. The fundraising event will take place at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. The Mom Prom is a ladies night out fundraiser in which women can wear their own prom gowns, bridesmaid...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Center for Seniors to Deliver Meals Friday

Mid morning Thursday the Center for Seniors Executive Director Kate Paul said she was struggling to maintain a staff to deliver homebound meals. It was then she made the announcement that she was cancelling the food delivery service for Thursday and Friday with the hopes she could resume the service Monday.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Funeral customs of the past to be discussed at Caldwell event

CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Chapter of Genealogy will meet on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. At noon, Bill Peoples of Peoples Mortuary Museum in Marietta, will speak on the funeral customs of the past. This is free and open to the public. The program will be held at the Caldwell Public Library annex on North Streert, next to First Baptist Church.
CALDWELL, OH
WTRF

Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We have just learned in the last few hours that the Belmont County Animal Rescue league is closing its doors. Other animal shelter officials have confirmed they received a letter from BCARL’s director of Operations, Denise Nally. Nally said they are closing due...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Car show and concert planned for July 16 in downtown Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio – On Saturday, July 16, the Three Rivers Fire District will host its annual car show on Main Street in downtown Coshocton. Registration begins at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Registration fee is $10. Those attending can check out older and classic cars and trucks along...
COSHOCTON, OH
WHIZ

Dolly Parton Helps Muskingum County Children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Literacy Council has done a lot to improve and increase literacy as well as helping preschoolers get a jump on their academic endeavors. Muskingum County Literacy Council Treasurer Becky Hill discussed how the organization has made an impact on the community and how...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Kayak tour planned in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The Belmont County Kayak Tour will have its first event on Tuesday, July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Slope Creek Reservoir at South Sixteen Road in Barnesville. The kayak tours are part of the Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s plans to tour...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Boil orders issued for two locations in Guernsey County

Guernsey County, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has issued a water boil order in Senecaville until further notice.The area impacted is Park Road, which involves the MWCD Welcome Center and maintenance building. A new boil order was listed for Trail Run road from Grisak Road to Lost...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Former Dennison Mayor Passes

Mary Alice Reporting – The Village of Dennison is mourning the passing of a former mayor. The announcement was posted to the municipalities’ Facebook page and offers deepest sympathies for the family of Tim Still. He passed away on Sunday. Still was a member of Dennison council for...
DENNISON, OH
WOUB

Local development officials want to spend $7 million to construct a building to attract businesses

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Local economic development officials plan to construct a $7 million industrial building in The Plains that they hope will attract business. The Athens County Economic Development Council applied for a large grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration that would cover most of the construction cost, said Mollie Fitzgerald, executive director of the council. Other sources are in the works to cover the remainder.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Local silicone recycling plant has facility explosion overnight

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg silicone recycling plant had a facility explosion overnight. The Wood County 911 Dispatch received the first call regarding the explosion at 12:21 a.m. just after midnight regarding the Eco USA plant on the 500 block of Camden Street. Wood County representatives say they got...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Bomb threat reported at Washington State Community College on Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department says there was a bomb threat called in at Washington State Community College. The Marietta Police Department got a phone call Tuesday afternoon from an out-of-state phone number with a man saying that there was a bomb in the arts and sciences building at the college. Officers began evacuating the buildings as a precaution. All of the buildings on the campus were checked and no indication of a bomb was found.
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Pet(s) of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Oh – We have some very special pets of the week this week!. This week’s Animal Shelter Society Pets of the Week are Puff, Boots, and Dusk!. These super sweet cats from the shelter, stay at We Lov Pets to meet friends, including people and pets that come in to shop, as they wait for their fur-ever homes!
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Fairytale wedding venue now open in the hills of Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all lovebirds!. With Oglebay booked solid through this year and much into the next, a new wedding venue just became available for anyone who has their heart set on tying the knot in the hills of Ohio County. Scenic Sites in Valley Grove...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Guernsey and Noble Counties see a slight rise in COVID cases

New Ohio data shows that COVID cases grew 9.4% in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,838 cases, up from the previous week of 17,225 cases. Guernsey County reported 95 cases and zero deaths in the latest week and Noble County reported 29 cases and zero deaths. Both counties saw an increase from the previous week.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

