More mobile broadband sites added in Crawford County

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Crawford County just got a boost in wireless connectivity.

AT&T announced Monday that new mobile broadband sites have been added in and around Atlantic, along SR-3006 between SR-18 and Lake Road, in Guys Mills, and in Blooming Valley along SR-77 and SR-198. These sites will enhance the county’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

“Communication is essential to everyday life, and this new site greatly improves this function for Crawford County residents. I am grateful to see this service available for the great people in the district,” said state Rep. Parke Wentling.

“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our wireless network to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders,” said David Kerr, president of AT&T Pennsylvania.

In 2020, AT&T turned on new sites in Beaver, Cambria, Clearfield, Crawford, Erie and Washington Counties:

  • Beaver County This site adds coverage and capacity in Baden and Harmony Township and along SR-65 and SR-989.
  • Cambria County This site boosts coverage and capacity in Johnstown along US-219, SR-56 and SR-756, and at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
  • Clearfield County One site adds coverage and capacity in Clearfield and along US-322, I-80 and SR-153. Another site improves coverage in Osceola Mills and along SR-53.
  • Crawford County This site boosts coverage south of Union City near Canadohta Lake, Lincolnville and along SR-8.
  • Erie County A site in Erie improves coverage along Presque Isle Bay and Presque Isle State Park.
  • Washington County A site boosts coverage and capacity in Monessen, Charleroi and North Charleroi, and a second site provides coverage in Monongahela and along SR-837.

