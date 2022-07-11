Crime watch

Venice High School class of 1972 is celebrating their 50th reunion. The reunion will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Culver City Elks Lodge (11160 Washington Place, Culver City). The theme for the event is Hawaiian to honor their class name Kulieokalani. There will be a themed buffet dinner, music from the 70s, door prizes, and a tiki bar designed by the alumni. People can expect a photo booth and photos from the night will be found on the class’s Facebook page which is public and available to everyone. There will also be a special video to honor all the students from the class of 1972. Cost is $60 in advance per person and $75 at the door; checks may be made out to VHS Class of 1972 Reunion.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO