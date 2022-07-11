ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Crime watch

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only....

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Officials say end of emergency zero bail could change local crime patterns

After two years of zero bail for most misdemeanors and some felonies, the regular bail schedule has returned and officials predict it may bring with it a shift in local crime. During the pandemic, the Santa Monica jail released most criminals on zero bail under an emergency County-wide ordinance intended to limit the spread of COVID in incarcerated populations.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Supervisors want power to remove rogue sheriffs

In the latest skirmish between county executives and the sheriff’s department, the LA County Board of Supervisors is moving to outflank the LA County Sheriff by potentially undermining his status as an elected official. Supervisors would like to expand their already extensive power, preparing to ask local voters for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Apartment fire on Palisades/Alta

A morning apartment fire in the NOMA neighborhood drew an all-hands-on-deck response from the Santa Monica Fire Department on Tuesday. All 35 SMFD firefighters on duty were called to the 100 block of Palisades/Alta for a fire in a two story apartment building. Firefighters were able to confine the flames to a single unit and part of the building’s attic.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

LOOKING BETTER? KEEP PUSHING!

And California, and the USA and the world. If you don’t acknowledge the good you’ve got every so often, you can get a skewed and depressing perspective. And it’s all perspective, isn’t it? Your thoughts may be dark but if you raise your head up you will see a bright, sunny day, almost always in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Monica Daily Press

Pier Starbucks is too dangerous to stay open

Closing: Starbucks will close 16 locations nationwide due to safety concerns, including the store at the base of the Santa Monica Pier. Aaron Mikail. Starbucks is closing the recently opened store on Ocean Front Walk citing an inability to provide a safe environment for staff and customers. The store has...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Overcoming a mental health diagnosis that doctors declared beyond hope

Volunteers: Garret Shaw and Cynthia Sirota volunteer in the local area. Courtesy photo. When Garret Shaw was hospitalized with mental illness for the 26th time, the doctors told his mother Cynthia Sirota that long-term recovery was but a pipe dream. Fast forward 14 years and Shaw now has a masters...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Signs of summer at the library

Class: The library’s summer reading program included lessons on American Sign Language. Emily Sawicki. From little elephants that stomp to medium-sized dogs that run, Santa Monica youngsters had a chance to sing and sign — using American Sign Language — along with storyteller Georgia Frawley at a special storytime at the Santa Monica Library’s Pico Branch last Thursday. Amid giggles, little ones practiced signing along to nursery rhymes and songs about weather, plus what Frawley called “the alphabet of animals,” during the hour-long family event.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

50th Reunion Class of 1972 Venice High School

Venice High School class of 1972 is celebrating their 50th reunion. The reunion will be held on Saturday, July 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Culver City Elks Lodge (11160 Washington Place, Culver City). The theme for the event is Hawaiian to honor their class name Kulieokalani. There will be a themed buffet dinner, music from the 70s, door prizes, and a tiki bar designed by the alumni. People can expect a photo booth and photos from the night will be found on the class’s Facebook page which is public and available to everyone. There will also be a special video to honor all the students from the class of 1972. Cost is $60 in advance per person and $75 at the door; checks may be made out to VHS Class of 1972 Reunion.
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy