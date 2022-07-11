Denver mayor to deliver final State of the City address next Monday

Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a press conference discussing downtown Denver’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the Glenarm Plaza on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his final State of the City Address next Monday at the Montbello Recreation Center.

The speech will highlight Hancock's priorities for his final year at the helm of the city. The event, from 11 a.m. to noon, is open for the public to attend.

Afterward, attendees are invited to a community reception from 12-2 p.m. outside the recreation center.

The 2022 State of the City Address will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 8 for those unable to attend.

Public parking will be available at the recreation center and attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to find parking and get through security screening.

Hancock is finishing out his third term in the mayor's office, and a new mayor will be elected in spring 2023.