ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver mayor to deliver final State of the City address next Monday

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXLQ3_0gbx8reF00
Mayor Michael B. Hancock speaks during a press conference discussing downtown Denver’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at the Glenarm Plaza on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will deliver his final State of the City Address next Monday at the Montbello Recreation Center.

The speech will highlight Hancock's priorities for his final year at the helm of the city. The event, from 11 a.m. to noon, is open for the public to attend.

Afterward, attendees are invited to a community reception from 12-2 p.m. outside the recreation center.

The 2022 State of the City Address will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 8 for those unable to attend.

Public parking will be available at the recreation center and attendees are encouraged to carpool and arrive early to find parking and get through security screening.

Hancock is finishing out his third term in the mayor's office, and a new mayor will be elected in spring 2023.

Comments / 10

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Aurora, Colo., Approves Speed Camera Pilot Program

(TNS) — Aurora drivers with lead feet will have to watch out now that the City Council has approved a photo speed pilot program to catch them. The Aurora City Council approved the 13-month program on Monday night by a 8-2 vote, with Council members Dustin Zvonek and Curtis Gardner opposed. The city plans to launch an educational campaign about the upcoming enforcement, and for the first 30 days of the program, drivers won’t get tickets for speeding. Drivers can expect to see a warning in advance of the speed traps.
AURORA, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Army veteran, small business owner Andy Rougeot launches bid for Denver mayor

Andy Rougeot knows he's an unconventional candidate for Denver's next mayor, but that's the point. "I'm running for mayor because I love this city," the 33-year-old Army veteran and small business owner told Colorado Politics ahead of his campaign launch. "I love the opportunity I’ve enjoyed here, but the opportunity is being shut for far too many people."
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora council green-lights photo radar van program in neighborhoods

AURORA | Lawmakers voted Monday to launch a 13-month pilot of a program that would send vans outfitted with speed cameras to areas around Aurora struggling with dangerous drivers. The three vans equipped with cameras by technology vendor Conduent could be parked in residential areas or next to schools to...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Gun buyback event to be held Saturday in Denver

DENVER — The fifth in a series of gun buyback events will be held Saturday in Denver. The voluntary, anonymous buyback will take place at Park Hill Golf Course in Denver on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The gun buyback events are led by Denver...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#State Of The City Address#Carpool#Politics Local#Comcast Channel 8
milehighcre.com

Denver City Council Approves $41M Sustainable Building Incentive Program

On Monday, the Denver City Council made a $41 million agreement with Michael’s Energy Inc. that is expected to make tens of millions of dollars in incentives available to property owners seeking to install more sustainable, electric heating systems in their large commercial, apartment and condo buildings. Gas heating for big commercial, apartment, and condo buildings is responsible for half of the Mile High City’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the climate action office.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
David Heitz

Denver buys more motel rooms for homeless

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council extended contracts Monday with two hotels serving people experiencing homelessness. Denver will pay $1.8 million to U.S. Motels Denver North Inc. The company owns the Super 8 motel at 5888 N. Broadway and the Comfort Inn at 401 E. 58th Ave.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city 'not for hipsters,' but they're sure to flock to another spot

Defined as a "person who follows the latest trends and fashions in clothing and lifestyle, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream," hipsters can be found in many major metropolitan areas around the country, including those in Colorado. While most newcomers tend to be drawn to the Centennial State for the outdoor recreation, Colorado's hipsters may end up in the state seeking out an eclectic dining scene, a vibrant arts culture, and live music events.
THORNTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

THURSDAY-SATURDAY The second-highest-money rodeo in the country after the National Finals Rodeo, with $1 million in prize money, is drawing top cowboys to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo/2022 NFR Open at Norris-Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. Two hundred compete in eight events. There's Mutton Bustin', a Fan Zone filled with activities, wine-tasting garden and, after the rodeo, the Coors Roadhouse Saloon. For 81 years, the rodeo has been a benefit for all branches of the military. pikespeakorbust.org ...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Could Denver’s raging housing market finally be chilling out a little?

For a decade, the City of Denver was growing. More people were moving in than out. Home prices were rising. Landlords were jacking up rent. Every month, the city’s real estate market seemed to be breaking records for just how much profit a homeowner or landlord could reap from people needing shelter. Buyers were competing with deep-pocketed investors. For those wanna-be homeowners who couldn’t get an offer accepted by a seller, things were bleak.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy