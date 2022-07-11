ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

Tribal elders testify before federal officials on painful memories of Indian boarding schools

By Deena Zaru
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IuGWY_0gbx8iww00
Dorothy WhiteHorse, 89, a Kiowa who attended Riverside Indian School in the 1940s, said she recalled learning to dance the jitterbug in the school's gymnasium and learning to speak English for the first time, July 9, 2022 in Anadarko, Okla. She also recalled older Kiowa women who served as house mothers in the dormitories who let her speak her Native language and treated her with kindness. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki/AP

Native American tribal elders who attended Indian boarding schools as children shared their memories of physical and sexual abuse and emotional suffering with federal officials on Saturday, as the Biden administration confronts the U.S. government's role in a painful chapter of U.S. history.

"I still feel that pain," 84-year-old Donald Neconie said at the event, which took place at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, according to the Associated Press.

Neconie said that Riverside, which opened in 1871, has changed today but said, "I will never, ever forgive this school for what they did to me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hXPj_0gbx8iww00
James Nells, of the Navaho Tribe, leads the Riverside Indian School color guard during opening ceremonies, July 9, 2022, in Anadarko, Okla., for a meeting to allow U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities. Sue Ogrocki/AP

More than 500 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died over the course of 150 years in Indigenous boarding schools run by the American government and churches to force assimilation, according to a report released in May by the U.S. Interior Department.

Neconie, a former U.S. Marine and member of the Kiowa Tribe, recalled being beaten if he cried or spoke his native Kiowa language when he attended Riverside for more than a decade starting in the late 1940s.

"Every time I tried to talk Kiowa, they put lye in my mouth," he said, according to the AP. "It was 12 years of hell."

Brought Plenty, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, said she was forced to cut her hair at a school in South Dakota and was forced to whip other girls with wet towels as punishment.

"What they did to us makes you feel so inferior," she said at the event, according to the AP. "You never get past this. You never forget it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNEvv_0gbx8iww00
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland listens to the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to government-backed boarding schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities, July 9, 2022 in Anadarko, Okla. Native American tribal elders who were once students at government-backed Indian boarding schools testified about the hardships they endured, including beatings, whippings, sexual assaults, forced haircuts and painful nicknames. Sue Ogrocki/AP

The event at Riverside kicked off Interior Sec. Deb Haaland's yearlong tour, "The Road to Healing," in which she will travel across the country to meet with families impacted by the painful legacy of Indigenous boarding schools and give them a platform to share their stories and heal from "intergenerational trauma," she said in May upon announcing the tour.

"It was a time to listen, to weep and to look ahead to healing our communities," Haaland wrote about the Riverside event in a series of tweets.

"This is one step, among many, that we will take to strengthen and rebuild the bonds within Native communities that federal Indian boarding school policies set out to break," Haaland said.

The tour is one of several actions that the Department of the Interior announced in May after releasing a report regarding the federal government's role in supporting the schools as part of an effort to dispossess Indigenous people of their land to expand the United States. Haaland testified before the Senate last month about the report's findings.

The Interior Dept. is also working to identify children who died and bring their remains back to their communities, as well as identify living survivors and descendants of attendees to document their experiences.

Haaland, the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position, oversees the government agency that historically played a major role in the forced relocation and oppression of Indigenous people.

She is a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe and previously told ABC News' "Nightline" that her great grandfather was taken to the United States Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which was open from 1879 to 1918.

"When my maternal grandparents were only 8 years old, they were stolen from their parents, culture and communities, and forced to live in boarding schools until the age of 13," Haaland said at a press conference in May. "Many children like them never made it back to their homes."

Haaland commissioned the probe into the U.S. government's role in June 2021, which came after nearly 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children were unearthed at Indigenous boarding schools in Canada.

Native Nations scholars estimate that almost 40,000 children have died at Indigenous boarding schools. And according to the federal report, the Interior Department "expects that continued investigation will reveal the approximate number of Indian children who died at Federal Indian boarding schools to be in the thousands or tens of thousands."

Comments / 5

Related
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anadarko, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Anadarko, OK
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
South Dakota State
City
Anadarko, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
Business Insider

14 House Republicans, including Uvalde's congressman, voted to back the most significant new gun restrictions since the 1990s

The House passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk. 14 Republicans joined every Democrat in supporting new gun restrictions in the wake of several mass shootings. Most Republicans voted against the measure, citing the bill's "red flag" provisions. The House of Representatives passed the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says Supreme Court should ‘reconsider’ legalising same-sex marriage and contraception in wake of Roe decision

Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Alaska Native#American Indian#Boarding School#Violent Crime#Riverside Indian School#The Associated Press#Native Hawaiian#U S Marine#The Kiowa Tribe#Kiowa#The Standing Rock Sioux
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘Breathtakingly arrogant’: Alito shredded for claiming most GOP Justices ‘wrong’ except him

Nearly fifty years after Roe v. Wade was decided, the right to an abortion has been stripped away by the Supreme Court, marking the first time the Court has rescinded a right. Donald Trump’s appointees to the Court are under fire for tainting the legacy of the Court, as many believe they reversed the decision because they personally oppose abortion. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Joan Walsh and Linda Greenhouse, who covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times, to discuss the legitimacy of the Court. Greenhouse writing in a New York Times piece responding to the ruling that Alito’s statement asserting that the Justices who previously backed “Roe” were wrong is “breathtakingly arrogant.” June 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

745K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy