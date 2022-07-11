ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hot Spot: Did Cardi B. Get Into A Fight With A Fan At The Wireless Festival In London? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 2 days ago

Over the weekend, movies hit the theaters, and Thor and Minions were the top winners at the box office. In other news, Cardi B. looked like she was in a scuffle with a fan who tried to grab her mic at the Wireless Festival in London. In the video, you can see the rapper looking like she’s pulling away or swinging at someone in the crowd.

Meanwhile, she tweeted that it wasn’t a fight and to not believe everything you see.

See the video below to see if you think it was a fight or not.

