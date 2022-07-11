Black Tony Gets An Intimate Role On P-Valley With Uncle Clifford & Lil Murda?! [WATCH]

Pete Davidson adds more Kim Kardashian ink to his growing collection. Jasmine and Aladdin forever — or at least as long as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance continues. Kim, 41, shared a sweet new batch of PDA-filled pics of the pair on Monday, July 11, and one of the close-ups shows off Pete's latest tattoo-homage to the reality star. In very tiny black cursive ink between his shoulder and neck, the "Saturday Night Live" alum now has the names of the lovestruck couple they were playing on "SNL" last fall when they shared their first kiss. In addition to "Jasmine" and "Aladdin," the tat appears to include an infinity sign, according to Page Six. The other photos in the set show the pair in various degrees of snuggle: In one shot, Kim leans back to stretch as Pete, 28, bends down over her; another shows the SKIMS creator propping her feet up against Pete's tattoo-covered chest. "😜," Kim captioned the post. Back in April, she admitted that first kiss in October 2021 when she was hosting "SNL" was pretty memorable to both her and Pete. "Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp [from the sketch]," she told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. "So I do own the rug." Pete's other Kim ink tributes include tattoos that read "my girl is a lawyer" and "KNSCP" (an acronym for Kim and her kids' names), plus Kim's name, which is branded on his chest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO