ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (July 13) that a group comprised of 100 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, conference staff and other key stakeholders from across the conference will participate in the Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery, July 15-17. The trip is a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Ala., for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO