Pueblo County, CO

Boat accident kills 32-year-old woman in second death at Colorado lake in 48 hours

By Vandana Ravikumar
 2 days ago
A 32-year-old woman died after sustaining injuries during a boating accident in Lake Pueblo, Colorado officials said. Pueblo County Coroner's Office

A 32-year-old woman died in a boating accident in Lake Pueblo, authorities in Colorado said.

On July 9, officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region said on Twitter that rangers were investigating a fatal boating accident, and that the woman died despite “life-saving measures by CPW staff.”

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said in a tweet that the woman was identified as Arley Rodriguez-Lopez, and that she died after sustaining injuries during the boating accident.

Rodriguez-Lopez’s death was the second at Lake Pueblo in just over 48 hours, and the sixth death at the lake since Memorial Day weekend, The Pueblo Chieftain reported.

On July 7, 22-year-old Rosalia Niz Niz died in what appeared to be a “swimming accident,” Cotter said on Twitter. Her body was found about 17 feet under water, KKTV reported.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests that people visiting the lake or other bodies of water follow several safety guidelines, Colorado Public Radio reported. Officials especially urge visitors to wear life jackets when venturing into the water.

“Nobody’s immune to the dangers of potentially drowning out there on the water, especially if they don’t have a PFD (personal flotation device),” John Livingston, a CPW spokesman for the state’s Southwest Region, told the outlet.

Officials also say that people should make sure they know how to swim before getting into the water, as there are no lifeguards at Lake Pueblo or other Colorado State Park beaches, The Pueblo Chieftain reported.

Officials also suggest not to drink alcohol before swimming or boating, never swim alone, know what to do if an accident happens and swim in designated areas only, the outlet reported.

