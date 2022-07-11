ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688.

“Pride & Prejudice” by Jane Austen – Human foibles and early nineteenth-century manners are satirized in this romantic tale of English country family life as Elizabeth Bennet and her four sisters are encouraged to marry well in order to keep the Bennet estate in their family. Readers might also enjoy “Longbourn” by Jo Baker or “Bridget Jones Diary” by Helen Fielding.

“We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart – A beautiful and distinguished family. A private island. A brilliant, damaged girl; a passionate, political boy. A group of four friends—the Liars—whose friendship turns destructive. A revolution. An accident. A secret. Lies upon lies. True love. The truth. Read it. And if anyone asks you how it ends, just LIE. Readers might also enjoy “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera or “One of Us is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.

“Dead End Girls,” a new novel by Wendy Heard, introduces us to Maude, a young girl close to enacting her plan to fake her death and escape her awful family. She revels in the idea of living her life free from other people, the way she wants to. However, her cousin, Frankie, finds out about her plans; she wants to fake her death as well. What will the two face when the moment comes to fruition? Readers might also enjoy “Indestructible Object” by Mary McCoy or “We Are Okay” by Nina LaCour.

“Together We Burn,” a new novel by Isabel Ibanez, introduces us to a fantasy medieval Spain, where the main animals on display are dragons instead of bulls. Zarela Zavlader is the eighteen-year-old daughter of the most famed and renowned Dragonador, her father. Her and her family take care of their home and their dragon arena along with her father, until one day he is injured severely, and the responsibility of Dragonador falls to Zarela. She must learn how to slay dragons from an unwilling dragon hunter and claim what is rightfully hers. Readers might also enjoy “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas or “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Patient says Dr. Leith gave her “A new lease on life”

PORTSMOUTH — Becky Elam could barely walk, and she knew why. She had bilateral arthritis in both knees. She’d tried anti-inflammatories. She’d tried cortisone shots. And now that the problem was getting worse, she knew it was time for a total knee replacement. That’s how Becky had her first experience with Dr. Joseph Leith and Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was very happy with how it went.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portsmouth, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Friendship, OH
Portsmouth, OH
Government
Portsmouth Daily Times

Post 23 defeats Colts in SCOL

CHILLICOTHE — Starting with the fourth inning, the Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors team simply dominated the Chillicothe Post 757 Colts on Tuesday — winning its league finale by a 28-2 margin. With the victory, Portsmouth Post 23 improved its overall record to 14-6 with a 5-3 record versus...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Hillsboro blanks, no-hits Shockers

PIKETON —This might have been just as big of a shock to the Shockers as it was anybody else. That’s because Waverly’s Post 142 American Legion Baseball team, at home on Saturday in an SCOL tilt against Hillsboro, had no basehits —and ultimately lost 7-0 for its first league setback of the summer.
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Black
Person
E. Lockhart
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Adam Silvera
Person
Sarah J. Maas
Portsmouth Daily Times

Waverly’s Futhey to play at Ohio

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Will Futhey, for the next four years, is going to be a Bobcat —following four falls as a talented and highly-touted Tiger. That’s because Futhey, following offers of other programs and an intense recruiting process, found a home at Ohio University —where he will continue his football career.
WAVERLY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
109
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy