Lewis and Clark County certifies Public Service Commissioner District 5 Republican race recount

The following is a press release from Lewis and Clark County:

HELENA, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark Board of County Commissioners certified the results for the Public Service Commissioner District 5 Republican Race recount after a canvass of the returns held on July 11, 2022.

The recount confirmed the official County results for the Primary Election held on June 7, 2022. Lewis and Clark County Elections conducted the recount on Thursday, July 7, 2022 following a request granted by the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

“In the interest of transparency and full disclosure, this outcome demonstrates our voting process works” said Jim McCormick, Lewis and Clark County Commission Board Chair.

The recount for Lewis and Clark County, which was requested by Public Service Commission Candidate Derek Skees, was held at the Helena Civic Center. Candidates or their representatives were allowed to observe the recount in person. Public Service Commissioner District 5 represents Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark and Teton County