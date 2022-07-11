Montana leaders chosen to serve on Presidential Wildfire Fire Mitigation and Mgmt Commission

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo courtesy of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation/Flickr

The following is a press release from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation:

MISSOULA, Mont. - State Forester and Forestry Division Administrator of the Department of Natural Resources, Sonya Germann, has been selected to serve on the Presidential Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.

“It is imperative that the State of Montana be part of the national dialogue about improving the health and viability of our forests while reducing wildfire risk,” said DNRC Director Amanda Kaster. “We are pleased Sonya has been selected to serve on the Commission. She is an effective and well-respected leader with a commitment to finding solutions to address our forest health crisis. She will do an excellent job advocating on behalf of Montanans.”

The Presidential Commission was established with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will play a key role in recommending ways that federal agencies can better prevent, mitigate, suppress, and manage wildland fires. They will also develop policy recommendations and strategies that can be utilized to restore lands affected by wildfire.

The USDA “Confronting the Wildfire Crisis” strategy calls for treating 20 million acres of national forests and grasslands and 30 million acres of state, local, Tribal, and private lands over the next 10 years to reduce wildfire risk. The Commission will play a critical role in the successful outcome of this challenge.

“The USDA findings and strategies align nicely with the Montana Forest Action Plan and will create additional opportunities for reducing wildland fire risk to our communities and infrastructure. We look forward to the development of actionable steps to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health,” said Kaster.

The first meeting of the Commission has yet to be announced.

