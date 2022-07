RELEASE - South Bend, Ind. — Shawn Stiffler has been named the 22nd head coach of the University of Notre Dame baseball program. Stiffler turned the VCU baseball program into one of the most consistent programs in the country in his decade at the helm, as it is one of just seven programs nationally to earn 34 or more wins in each of the last eight full seasons.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO