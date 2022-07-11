Cincinnati Bengals: Who Dey think dominated TV broadcasting through June 2022?

If you watched the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, you certainly weren't alone, according to recent tallies from the Sports Business Journal .

Between that publication and numbers distributed by the NFL , the game between the Bengals and Rams averaged between 110 and 113 million viewers.

Nearly two-thirds of the U.S. population watched the game. Through June, it has been the most-watched event of the year. It also set all-time social media marks .

Bengals offense: What's the next step for Joe Burrow and crew?

Doc: Meet the real Mike Brown. If we hadn’t been adversaries, we might have been friends.

But, that's not all.

"Who Dey Nation" also showed up for the No. 3-rated event, the Bengals AFC championship win over the Chiefs. Nearly 48 million saw Evan McPherson's winning kick split the uprights at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prior to that, the Bengals/Titans AFC Divisional Playoff game in Nashville was the No. 9-rated event at nearly 31 million. And, just out of the top 10 at No. 12, the Bengals' first playoff win since 1991 vs. the Raiders at Paul Brown Stadium in the AFC Wild Card game drew almost 29 million.

So, the Bengals have the first, third, ninth and 12th most-watched TV events through 2022.

For perspective, Super Bowl 56 and the AFC championship game drew more viewers than President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, which was No. 8.

Among other non-football events, the Bengals' postseason games outdrew: Night 11 of the Beijing Olympics (after Super Bowl 56, No. 15), Day 1 of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings (No. 19), the Academy Awards (No. 29), the Kentucky Derby (No. 30) and the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony (No. 31).

Among college sporting events, all four Bengals postseason games outdrew the College Football Playoff championship game between Georgia and Alabama (No. 17), the NCAA Final Four game between North Carolina/Duke (No. 25) and the NCAA Basketball Championship between Kansas and North Carolina (No. 26).

According to the Sports Business Journal, sports provided 45 of the 50 most-watched telecasts on TV.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals: Who Dey think dominated TV broadcasting through June 2022?