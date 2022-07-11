ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Kate Middleton & Prince William Only Took Prince George To Wimbledon

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Prince George made his Wimbledon debut with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess' eldest child sat in the royal box with them as they watched the men's singles finale between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. However, royal fans wondered why George's siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis didn't attend. According to Hello Magazine, there's a specific reason for their absence from the prestigious tennis tournament.

Hello reports that Wimbledon actually has rules that bars children under five from attending so they don't cause any disruptions. That means Louis is still too young to even be allowed into the event. And Prince Louis definitely would have stolen the show if his hilarious antics from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are any indication. In fact, even Prince George's debut at the tournament is rare given that children are usually not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances. Being a member of the royal family is the only exception, which is why George was allowed to sit with his parents.

Photo: AFP

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Photo: AFP

Even Wimbledon champion Djokovic is looking forward to when his daughter can finally attend. "She's not five years old yet so she wasn't allowed to watch a match live, but next year hopefully if she's interested, which she wasn't so much in tennis, she can watch daddy play live," he told Sue Barker per Hello Magazine.

The magazine also pointed out that Prince George is about to celebrate his ninth birthday making him almost the same age as his father was when he made his Wimbledon debut alongside his late mother Princess Diana.

Elle

See Prince George’s Shy Moment When Meeting Tennis Champion Novak Djokovic

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child Prince George attended Wimbledon for the first time on Sunday, and it was special for more than one reason as the eight-year-old met the winner of the match, Novak Djokovic. While the Cambridges spoke to and shook hands with the seven-time champion, the...
TENNIS
Entertainment Times

Kate Middleton, Prince William To Take Summer Break Ahead ‘Significant Changes’

A summer break would provide Kate Middleton and Prince William a “sense of normality” before facing “significant changes” in their lives. This is the latest assertion of a royal expert, who expects that the Cambridge Royals will spend the summer season at Anmer Hall. It comes after reports claimed that the family would relocate to Windsor in the next few months.
WORLD
