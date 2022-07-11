ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

‘Love everybody’: Florida diner’s kind gesture at Waffle House goes viral

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZaQW_0gbx0t8100
Waffle House Mike Stewart AP

A nice story for a change. And it’s out of Florida.

Political writer and filmmaker Kevin Cate recently stopped by a Waffle House in Gadsden County and saw a curious sight.

A diner was sitting by himself — wrapping up cash along with handwritten notes.

When Cate asked what he was doing, the unidentified man explained that he’s been giving away $1 and $5 to strangers he meets at his favorite breakfast stop for almost a decade.

The note always reads, “Love Everybody,” which he said were his mother’s last words to him.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you,’” Cate recounted in Saturday’s now viral tweet. “She said, ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing. Loving everybody.”

Commenters, including basketball star turned social media influencer Rex Chapman, couldn’t get enough of this feel-good tale and thanked Cate for sharing:

“This makes my heart full.”

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve read all week. I think I needed it.”

“That is a great gesture. And his philosophy from his mom is great. We can all try. This world makes it hard. But we try.”

The former Obama campaign spokesperson agreed it was an amazing story, and encouraged his followers to read the replies, which included other acts of kindness around the nation.

“Clearly his mom’s love is still with him,” Cate ended the thread. “And now all of us.”

Comments / 3

Boo scoop
3d ago

oh I love this man kindness so much hes definitely known all around Quincy FL I've worked at about 3 different places and he comes to them all and gives out tips with "Love Everybody" on them. He is a true doll. I believe if he stopped giving money just the notes people would still get the message. I can only remember about 5 years of him doing this but elders before me says hes been blessing people way longer. It still gives me the chills that everytime he came to me or my store I definitely needed lunch money God is good

Reply
2
Cynthia Foy
3d ago

it's the kindnesses and love in your heart of giving to another person, I use too do the same thing when I go shopping and I see a homeless person I help or if someone is short in paying there bill at the grocery store I can't do as much because I lost my right leg amputated last May and my health is not the greatest but I'm blessed to be here .when I do go out and I see someone that needs help you can bet I do I'm not rich nor do I have any of money just love helping others day a little less unhappy.

Reply
2
Cynthia Foy
3d ago

There are still good Samaritan in this world, we all need help from time to time don't be afraid to help someone this is we're you get your blessings from God.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Everybody#Diner#Food Drink#Restaurants#A Waffle House
Vox

3 Black women couldn’t find a place their families felt safe. So they bought a town.

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Mary Duncan

Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I must admit I have never been the best at making friends. I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
13K+
Followers
939
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy