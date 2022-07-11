‘Love everybody’: Florida diner’s kind gesture at Waffle House goes viral

Waffle House Mike Stewart AP

A nice story for a change. And it’s out of Florida.

Political writer and filmmaker Kevin Cate recently stopped by a Waffle House in Gadsden County and saw a curious sight.

A diner was sitting by himself — wrapping up cash along with handwritten notes.

When Cate asked what he was doing, the unidentified man explained that he’s been giving away $1 and $5 to strangers he meets at his favorite breakfast stop for almost a decade.

The note always reads, “Love Everybody,” which he said were his mother’s last words to him.

“She didn’t say ‘I love you,’” Cate recounted in Saturday’s now viral tweet. “She said, ‘Love everybody.’ So that’s what I’m doing. Loving everybody.”

Commenters, including basketball star turned social media influencer Rex Chapman, couldn’t get enough of this feel-good tale and thanked Cate for sharing:

“This makes my heart full.”

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve read all week. I think I needed it.”

“That is a great gesture. And his philosophy from his mom is great. We can all try. This world makes it hard. But we try.”

The former Obama campaign spokesperson agreed it was an amazing story, and encouraged his followers to read the replies, which included other acts of kindness around the nation.

“Clearly his mom’s love is still with him,” Cate ended the thread. “And now all of us.”