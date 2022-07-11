ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Sneak peek at model train showcase in The Villages, Florida

By David Martin
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard! Thousands of model train enthusiasts are flocking...

www.fox35orlando.com

moderncampground.com

Ocala International Airport Plans to Add Luxury RV Park

An airport in Florida is entertaining the idea of turning its spare space into a luxury RV park to invite wealthy visitors to the area and diversify its revenue streams. Ocala International Airport received approval from its local council to proceed with the proposal to establish a luxury RV park. The project is believed to be the first such development at an airport, according to a report.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where is Oscar? Australian Shepherd pup stolen from Lake Nona home on July 4, police investigating

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in the Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city needs bigger airport, more grocers

The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

click orlando

Study shows this Central Florida city ranks No. 1 in pedestrian deaths

ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: These are the top dog breeds reported stolen, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you own a dog, beware! Dog thefts are on the rise by 33% since last year, and it's even worse for high-priced breeds. The search continues for Cesar Chavir's 1 ½ year-old dog named Oscar. Chavir said someone broke into his Lake Nona home and took his pure-bred Australian Sheperd.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Famous Airline Announces It Will Suspend Service to Orlando, Florida

Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Intense bodycam video shows suspect shootout with deputies before crashing into Mount Dora synagogue

Body camera released in deputy-involved shootout with suspect in Mount Dora. Intense body camera video released Wednesday afternoon shows the moments an 18-year-old Deltona man got into a shootout with Lake County deputies during a high-speed chase, that ended with him crashing a truck into a Mount Dora synagogue on Monday, according to authorities.
DELTONA, FL
WCJB

Shooting caused southbound lanes on a road in Ocala to close

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
OCALA, FL

