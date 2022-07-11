Sneak peek at model train showcase in The Villages, Florida

Take a thrilling ride across a chain of lakes at the highest point of the Florida peninsula. And do it by being your own captain on a zippy mini catamaran. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin hit the water to show you CatBoat Escapes in Clermont.
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the most delicious days of the year is approaching this Sunday, July 17th - National Ice Cream Day - and luckily, Yelp has rounded up its "Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Florida" list just in time. Here are some local spots you can check...
On Sunday, police in Florida temporarily shut down a local park because of an “aggressive alligator” that was found in the area. Multiple visitors called the authorities after taking pictures of an estimated 10-foot alligator with a bird in its jaws on the boardwalk. The animal and its...
An airport in Florida is entertaining the idea of turning its spare space into a luxury RV park to invite wealthy visitors to the area and diversify its revenue streams. Ocala International Airport received approval from its local council to proceed with the proposal to establish a luxury RV park. The project is believed to be the first such development at an airport, according to a report.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that is reportedly worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a burglary in the Lake Nona neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the home on Mustard Leaf Drive off Leland Drive overnight on the Fourth of July, where someone had stolen Cesar Chavira's 1 ½-year-old Australian Sheppard named Oscar.
The letter published about Ocala’s growth is a little late. There has been building going on all over Ocala for a few months – one in particular near the Martel dump and new buildings on 60th near the airport. When we moved to the Ocala National Forest, I...
ORLANDO, Fla – The Daytona Beach area was ranked number one and Metro Orlando number eight in the top 20 most dangerous metro areas for pedestrian deaths in 2022, according to Smart Growth America. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville metro area was ranked number 12. [TRENDING: Orange County deputies suspended after...
The man pictured below has made his way to several banks and completed fraudulent transactions, possibly using a fake ID. Investigators say he has gone to two banks in Marion County, two in Orlando, one in Largo, and one in St. Petersburg. “We need to
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you own a dog, beware! Dog thefts are on the rise by 33% since last year, and it's even worse for high-priced breeds. The search continues for Cesar Chavir's 1 ½ year-old dog named Oscar. Chavir said someone broke into his Lake Nona home and took his pure-bred Australian Sheperd.
Flying into Orlando International Airport is the start of a magical vacation for many vacation goers. Unfortunately, one famous airline has announced it will suspend service to Orlando beginning in September. Hawaiian Airlines has just announced it will suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7, 2022. According to...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Less than 11 months before the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be abolished, there are still no announced plans to replace any of the governmental services the special taxing district currently provides to the Walt Disney World resort property. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Body camera released in deputy-involved shootout with suspect in Mount Dora. Intense body camera video released Wednesday afternoon shows the moments an 18-year-old Deltona man got into a shootout with Lake County deputies during a high-speed chase, that ended with him crashing a truck into a Mount Dora synagogue on Monday, according to authorities.
A 47-year-old man from Trenton was killed on Monday afternoon, and five others were injured, after a pickup truck ran a red light in Citrus County. At approximately 3 p.m., the Trenton man was traveling northbound on U.S. 19, just south of W Dunnellon Road, in a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in the parking lot of an office complex near the Florida Mall late Monday night. Orange County deputies were called to 8412 S. Orange Blossom Trail around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting. "Upon arrival, they found a male...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police blocked off all southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave due to a shooting. Ocala Police officers say the shooting happened at the Morgan Apartments with a vehicle crash right after that. Police blocked southbound lanes of SW 27th Ave from SW 10th St to...
ORLANDO - After reviewing phone calls, tips, and hours of video, Orlando police have determined that "no criminal activity" led to the panic during the Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola. "After receiving more than one hundred phone calls, following nearly 20 tips through Crimeline, and reviewing hours...
Within the last few weeks, two people have been bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach, and a teenager was attacked by a shark near the Gulf. While that sounds like a lot, or even alarming, it doesn't necessarily mean there are. shark bites happening, according to Gavin Naylor, director...
