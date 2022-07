Two former Ferris High school students were physically assaulted and publicly humiliated by a teacher at the school in 2019, they claim in a joint lawsuit. The nine-page lawsuit filed in Hudson County Superior Court Friday claims that Michael J. Voza grabbed the purse of one of the students, Nayeli Sanchez, then dumped out the contents and punched her in the neck and head during a class on May 3, 2019.

