ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emma Lamb hits maiden hundred as England cruise to victory over South Africa in first ODI

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamb, earning her third ODI cap and playing in just her fifth game for England across all formats, looked every inch a seasoned international star as she struck 102 off 97 balls to drive England's chase of 219 at Northampton. Tammy Beaumont (1) fell early, bowled by a beauty...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

In pictures: Tour de France stage brought to standstill after protest

The activists, one of them wearing a T-shirt saying "We have 989 days left", sat on the road around 22 miles from the finish in Megeve, a Reuters witness said. The activists were pulled off the road by police following the protest, which caused a 10-minute delay to the race.
PROTESTS
SkySports

Sir Mo Farah lifts lid on experiences of childhood neglect

Sir Mo Farah has revealed how he was made to work for food by the family who adopted him after being trafficked to the UK as a child. You can see 'The Real Mo Farah' on Wednesday 13th July from 6am on iPlayer and 9pm on BBC One.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marizanne Kapp
Person
Katherine Brunt
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Chloe Tryon
BBC

South Africa pull out of ODI series in Australia

South Africa have withdrawn from a one-day international series in Australia next January because it conflicts with a new domestic T20 competition. Cricket Australia refused a request to reschedule the three-match series. Points from the matches, which affect qualification for the 2023 World Cup, could now be awarded to Australia.
WORLD
BBC

South Africa v Wales: Etzebeth to win 100th cap as Springboks ring changes

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Lock Eben Etzebeth will win...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Test Cricket#England#Odi
The Associated Press

US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — It’s almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela’s first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave. Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week. They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time. The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Daryl Gurney on his walk-on song and the best atmosphere in darts

The World Matchplay starts on Saturday July 16, live on Sky Sports, and one man who will be looking to go well in Blackpool is Daryl Gurney. Gurney has reached the semi-final stage at the Winter Gardens twice back in 2017 and 2019, narrowly being beaten 17-15 on both occasions and will be hoping get past that hurdle and go all the way in 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

County Championship: Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in even contest

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan 318 (84.2 overs): Northeast 56; Hutton 4-76 Nottinghamshire 19-0 (9 overs) Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 299 runs with all first-innings wickets standing. Division two leaders Nottinghamshire bowled well to dismiss Glamorgan for 318 on a...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Vaughan make big claim about Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah broke a flurry of records in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old pacer ripped apart the English top order before ending the English innings with figures of 6/19, the best by an Indian bowler on British soil. En route to his remarkable performance, Jasprit Bumrah went past Kuldeep Yadav, who held the record for the previous best bowling display in the United Kingdom. The chinaman spinner had recorded figures of 6/25 in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah’s scintillating show in London earned him the title of the “best bowler across formats” from India legend Sachin Tendulkar and former England skipper Michael Vaughan who hailed him for consistently troubling batters in T20s, ODIs, and Test matches.
WORLD
The Independent

Wales star George North relishing the experience of Test decider in Cape Town

Wales star George North is relishing “the brilliant experience” of a Test series decider against world champions South Africa in Cape Town.North and company have given themselves a chance of winning the three-match series after levelling matters with a 13-12 second Test victory.The Bloemfontein success was Wales’ first win against the Springboks in South Africa, arriving at their 12th attempt.✈️Bloemfontein➡️Cape Town#welshrugby #walesinsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/9ivvmAOdvR— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2022And it has set up a blistering tour finale, with Wales targeting a feat that appeared pure fantasy just over three months ago when they were beaten at home by...
WORLD
Yardbarker

India send England in after winning the toss in opening ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and decides to bowl first in the opening ODI against England. Virat Kohli misses out due to a groin strain while Arshdeep Singh has also not considered due to a right abdominal strain. Shreyas Iyer hade made the cut and he'll bat at No. 3. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes return to the England XI.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy