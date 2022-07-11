ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Everything You Need to Know about San Diego Comic Con 2022!

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComic-Con is back and in person this year, so be sure to tune into IGN for all our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage....

San Diego Channel

Big names set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After two years of virtual events and a special edition, San Diego Comic-Con officially kicks off on Thursday, July 21 with many big names in attendance. With so much to do, here’s a look at which celebrities have confirmed so far to be in attendance at this year’s Comic-Con:
Vampire and werewolf spotted in San Diego!

A vampire and a werewolf were spotted today in downtown San Diego!. The building wraps for 2022 Comic-Con are now going up, with a little over a week to go until Wednesday’s Preview Night. Multiple cherry pickers used by workers to apply the promotional wraps are now stationed around the Gaslamp Quarter!
Some Like It Hot: Lost in San Diego's Deserts

“I don’t see a lot of people out here.” So said a gentleman who introduced himself as “Sailor,” rationalizing to me why he’s been coming to Lake Morena over the decades. “It’s wonderful here.” Sailor has been pedaling his bike around San Diego County’s most remote manmade lake, taking in the myriad photogenic sights: diving birds, behemoth boulders, and a bluish body of water that, while perfect for fly fishing, might not be ideal for swimming.
City
Pride 2022: Celebrating San Diego’s LGBTQ artists

As San Diego begins Pride Week, we celebrate the creatives who make the fabric of the region’s LGBTQ community so rich, vibrant and colorful. Born and raised in San Diego, David McBean has a long history in the local arts scene. He attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. At 14, he came out and began his “journey as a queer singer, actor and pianist in the 1990s, when the AIDS crisis was still active,” he says. He first performed in the ensemble of the San Diego Comic Opera and then filled in as an understudy in “10 Percent Revue,” his first production at Diversionary Theatre, eventually joining the cast. Since then, he’s performed in numerous Diversionary productions, including “The Rocky Horror Show,” “The Boys in the Band,” “Psycho Beach Party,” “The Mystery of Irma Vep” and “Twist.” He was most recently in Diversionary’s “Eighty-Sixed,” a quarter century after his first show. He has also been in “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “Fully Committed” for which he won a Craig Noel Award.
Daily Business Report: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

San Diego nonprofit mapping coastlines fouled by plastic. OpenOceans Global announced its launch of an online application allowing citizens to map coastlines around the world that are pervasively fouled by plastic. The goal is to visualize where marine plastic ends up, identify the source, and match the best solutions to stop the flow of plastic to the ocean.
New murals at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!

In the past few weeks, three amazing new murals have been painted at California Center for the Arts, Escondido!. The colorful artwork was created in conjunction with the center’s new museum exhibit Street Legacy: SoCal Style Masters. I’ve already blogged about the exhibit here. A large new mural...
ESCONDIDO, CA

