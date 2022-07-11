Everything You Need to Know about San Diego Comic Con 2022!

As San Diego begins Pride Week, we celebrate the creatives who make the fabric of the region’s LGBTQ community so rich, vibrant and colorful. Born and raised in San Diego, David McBean has a long history in the local arts scene. He attended the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts. At 14, he came out and began his “journey as a queer singer, actor and pianist in the 1990s, when the AIDS crisis was still active,” he says. He first performed in the ensemble of the San Diego Comic Opera and then filled in as an understudy in “10 Percent Revue,” his first production at Diversionary Theatre, eventually joining the cast. Since then, he’s performed in numerous Diversionary productions, including “The Rocky Horror Show,” “The Boys in the Band,” “Psycho Beach Party,” “The Mystery of Irma Vep” and “Twist.” He was most recently in Diversionary’s “Eighty-Sixed,” a quarter century after his first show. He has also been in “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” “La Cage aux Folles” and “Fully Committed” for which he won a Craig Noel Award.

