Clemson, SC

Handful of Tigers make 247Sports’ top high school players since 2000 list

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tx1xv_0gbwwWUS00

Football players begin to truly be under the spotlight in college, but as recruiting has become more and more of a spectacle, high school players have also increasingly drawn more attention.

Countless media outlets now cover college commitments, recruits’ school visits are tracked on a daily bases, and with name, image and likeness deals, some high schoolers are even establishing their own brands.

Still, their play on Friday nights is ultimately what allows them to play on the college stage, and for some, on the NFL stage.

To further compare the many talents at the high school level, 247Sports’ Joal Ryan recently compiled a ranking of the best high school players this century based on 247Sports’ all-time recruit rankings.

Five Tigers made the cut in the ranking, two of which are still with Clemson.

Here is where each of them ranks among the other 49 top prospects since 2000.

No. 49 (tie): Xavier Thomas, Defensive end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brYDX_0gbwwWUS00 Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

College career stats: 87 total tackles (27 for loss), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9988
This standout defensive end from Florida's IMG Academy was the overall No. 3-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class . He took his college game to Clemson.

No. 31 (tie): Dexter Lawrence, Defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beOhy_0gbwwWUS00 Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

College career stats: 131 total tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks, four passes defended and three fumble recoveries 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9992
This 6-foot-5, defensive tackle drew attention at Wake Forest High in Wake Forest, North Carolina, for his size and strength. He was the overall No. 2-rated player of the 2016 recruiting class . After a standout career with the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

No. 21 (tie): Bryan Bresee, Defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25g6WY_0gbwwWUS00 Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

College career stats: 36 total tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two passes defended and one interception 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9995
The No. 1-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class , Bryan Bresee is a 6-foot-5 defensive tackle of out of Damascus High in Damascus, Maryland. He moved onto Clemson in 2020, and was considered a potential first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

No. 15 (tie): Da'Quan Bowers, Defensive end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jbGu_0gbwwWUS00 Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

College career stats: 150 total tackles (44.5 for loss), 19.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defended 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9997
The defensive end out of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High in Bamberg, South Carolina, was the No. 1-ranked player in the 2008 recruiting class . He went on to play at Clemson, and was a second-round pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. After a run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he ended his playing career with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos.

No. 8 (tie): Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7DRd_0gbwwWUS00 Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

College career stats: 10,098 passing yards, 108 total touchdowns (18 rushing), 17 interceptions on 66.6% passing 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9999
Back at Cartersville High in Cartersville, Georgia, Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1-rated talent in the 2018 recruiting class . He edged out Justin Fields for the honor. As a freshman at Clemson, Lawrence quarterbacked the school to a national championship. He was the overall No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
[mm-video type=video id=01g7me8s33rw25qfkn9n playlist_id=01fvdd1xkgcx6zr5s5 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01g7me8s33rw25qfkn9n/01g7me8s33rw25qfkn9n-ba696a4454ae2cd0f476e4f270b9ef94.jpg][listicle id=3103]

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst reveals the number needed for ACC teams to leave conference

The talk lately around college athletics has been centered around conference realignment as USC and UCLA bolted from the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten starting in a few years. Now, the rumors are out that more teams will leave conferences and there will be a total shakeup soon. That includes the Atlantic Coast Conference. Teams like UNC, Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Duke, Virginia, and more have been brought up in terms of leaving and finding a new home with revenue sharing being the main factor. But for the conference, it has a contract through 2035 that makes it difficult for teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia among top group for 5-star OLB

Georgia football is among the top schools for five-star pass rusher Samuel M’Pemba. Kirby Smart and Georgia are looking for another class of 2023 edge rusher to pair with four-star in-state pass rusher Gabriel Harris, who has already committed to the Bulldogs. Samuel M’Pemba is ranked as the third-best...
