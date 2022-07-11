Handful of Tigers make 247Sports’ top high school players since 2000 list

Football players begin to truly be under the spotlight in college, but as recruiting has become more and more of a spectacle, high school players have also increasingly drawn more attention.

Countless media outlets now cover college commitments, recruits’ school visits are tracked on a daily bases, and with name, image and likeness deals, some high schoolers are even establishing their own brands.

Still, their play on Friday nights is ultimately what allows them to play on the college stage, and for some, on the NFL stage.

To further compare the many talents at the high school level, 247Sports’ Joal Ryan recently compiled a ranking of the best high school players this century based on 247Sports’ all-time recruit rankings.

Five Tigers made the cut in the ranking, two of which are still with Clemson.

Here is where each of them ranks among the other 49 top prospects since 2000.

No. 49 (tie): Xavier Thomas, Defensive end

This standout defensive end from Florida's IMG Academy was the overall No. 3-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class . He took his college game to Clemson.

College career stats: 87 total tackles (27 for loss), 13 sacks, four forced fumbles 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9988

No. 31 (tie): Dexter Lawrence, Defensive tackle

This 6-foot-5, defensive tackle drew attention at Wake Forest High in Wake Forest, North Carolina, for his size and strength. He was the overall No. 2-rated player of the 2016 recruiting class . After a standout career with the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

College career stats: 131 total tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks, four passes defended and three fumble recoveries 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9992

No. 21 (tie): Bryan Bresee, Defensive tackle

The No. 1-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class , Bryan Bresee is a 6-foot-5 defensive tackle of out of Damascus High in Damascus, Maryland. He moved onto Clemson in 2020, and was considered a potential first-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

College career stats: 36 total tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two passes defended and one interception 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9995

No. 15 (tie): Da'Quan Bowers, Defensive end

The defensive end out of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High in Bamberg, South Carolina, was the No. 1-ranked player in the 2008 recruiting class . He went on to play at Clemson, and was a second-round pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. After a run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he ended his playing career with the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos.

College career stats: 150 total tackles (44.5 for loss), 19.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defended 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9997

No. 8 (tie): Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback

Back at Cartersville High in Cartersville, Georgia, Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1-rated talent in the 2018 recruiting class . He edged out Justin Fields for the honor. As a freshman at Clemson, Lawrence quarterbacked the school to a national championship. He was the overall No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Back at Cartersville High in Cartersville, Georgia, Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1-rated talent in the 2018 recruiting class . He edged out Justin Fields for the honor. As a freshman at Clemson, Lawrence quarterbacked the school to a national championship. He was the overall No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

College career stats: 10,098 passing yards, 108 total touchdowns (18 rushing), 17 interceptions on 66.6% passing 247Sports Composite rating: 0.9999

