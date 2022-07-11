ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First macOS Ventura Public Beta Arrives: How To Install It

By Tushar Mehta
SlashGear
SlashGear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're not afraid of using beta software and...

www.slashgear.com

Apple Insider

Apple offers first-ever public software beta for HomePod mini

For the first time, users interested in testing the HomePod software beta can now do so through the public Apple Beta Software Program. Apple has offered pre-release HomePod software for beta testers before, but it was limited to an invite-only developer program called AppleSeed. Now, anyone can apply to test the software via Apple's public Beta Software Program.
ELECTRONICS
#Macos
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on Android

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
SlashGear

The Reason Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

A slowly charging iPhone can be a frustrating ordeal, especially when you're unsure about what's causing it. If this is an issue you're facing, you should know there may be a few different reasons that an iPhone is charging at a slower rate than usual. The problem could have to do with the charger itself, a faulty charging socket, or even iPhone software problems. If you're not sure about which of these may be the cause for your slow charge rate, it's best to try fixes for each possibility and see what works.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 16 public beta 1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 public beta 1 for the iPhone, they also re-released iOS 16 developer beta 3 at the same time. This new public beta of iOS 16 is the same as the latest developer beta of the software and now we get to find out what is new in this latest release.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Is Your Windows Update Stuck at 100%? Here Are 6 Fixes

The update errors are nothing new for Windows users. In some cases, the updates simply do not start, while in others, they start fine, but become stuck at some point. There have been reports by users that the system updates get stuck at 100% and prevent the PC from restarting automatically. This issue can be caused by a number of reasons such as unexpected hardware changes, malware, interference of a third-party program, and corruption errors.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

The final Android 13 beta update goes live today

On Wednesday Google announced the release of Android 13 Beta 4, which is the final beta release for the mobile operating system. Beta 4 includes the release candidate build of Android 13 for Pixel phones, along with the RC build of the Android emulator. If you've been waiting to sign up for the Android beta program until the builds have become more stable, this is a good time to sign up.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Add a New Menu Bar to Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera

Many software packages include menu bars from which you can access many of their primary options and tools. Yet, most browsers don’t include menu bars. Google Chrome, Opera, and Edge are three of the biggest browsers without menu bars. It’s surprising more browsers don’t at least include optional menu...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to use AirDrop to transfer files on iOS and macOS

It’s very common these days for us to have multiple devices on the same operating system, whether that is a laptop, desktop, smartphone, or tablet. We also tend to share and move files between those devices, whether it’s our gadgets or someone else’s. Android users have Nearby Share, but Apple users have the arguably better AirDrop. Here’s everything you need to know on how to use AirDrop, as well as some troubleshooting tips if AirDrop is not working.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How To Fix An Android Phone That Isn't Ringing

Silence is bliss ... except when your phone has stopped ringing and you miss important calls you wanted or needed to receive. If you're the owner of an Android phone, having to whittle down all the reasons why you can't hear your device ring can be offputting, especially when you haven't done anything wrong (or so you think). So, what can you do if your Android smartphone has stopped ringing altogether? Before you blame it on a faulty phone, there are other less complex reasons why your device likely isn't ringing.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Apple releases the first public beta for iOS 16

The company first announced iOS 16 last month at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), and has since launched three developer betas since. The public beta allows you to test new features without having to pay $99 for a developer account, and with (hopefully) fewer bugs than the developer beta version. If you want a more stable version of iOS for your iPhone, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available for everyone in the fall.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

more iOS 16 beta 3 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 3 for the iPad, plus watchOS 9 beta 3 and macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 for the Mac. We previously saw some videos of the new iOS 16 beta 3 in action and now we have another video. This one is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at some more new features that have been discovered.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Here's How You Can Use Microsoft Word, Excel, And PowerPoint For Free

Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has long been king of the productivity and workplace apps. Chances are you've used it at some point in your life, and know others who have used it too. According to Microsoft, over 1 billion people have downloaded Microsoft 365 programs on their devices around the world. The app suite, consisting of Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and Outlook (and other programs), has become a necessity for anyone from employees to students to entrepreneurs who need to write documents, create presentations, and make spreadsheets. To benefit from these features, you or your business will pay yearly subscription fees ranging from $69.99 to $99.99 depending on the package. But, what you may not realize is that you can still use all of these programs without paying a single cent.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Microsoft OneNote app for Android just got even better. Here's what's new

Microsoft's powerful and popular note-taking app, OneNote, is about to get a visual refresh to the Home tab on Android devices. The main change to OneNote mobile takes effect on the Home tab in the app, Microsoft announced in a blog post. It will let users capture naturally with text, voice, ink and camera as well as remember rich note preview cards.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Elden Ring Publisher Confirms Security Breach, Says Customer Data May Be Impacted

Bandai Namco — the publisher behind big names like "Elden Ring," "Dark Souls," and the "Tekken" franchise — has confirmed that it suffered a data breach earlier this week and that it's still investigating the scope of the damage. The notorious ransomware group ALPHV, which also goes by the name BlackCat, claimed to have broken into Bandai's systems. The revelation was shared by malware source code repository vx-underground.
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

How to enable Linux on your Chromebook (and why you should)

A few years ago, Google made it possible to add Linux support to Chrome OS. By doing this, anyone could install Linux apps on their Chromebook and take advantage of the powerful Linux command-line interface. For any Chromebook user who'd like to be able to run more standard applications, this...
COMPUTERS
