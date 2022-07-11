ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Argument leads to fatal stabbing in Boyle Heights

By Alex Medina
Boyle Heights Beat
Boyle Heights Beat
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An early morning verbal dispute Sunday escalated to a fatal stabbing near Fourth and Euclid in Boyle Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police responded to a report of the...

boyleheightsbeat.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man killed during possible road-rage shooting in South L.A.

A man in his 30s was fatally shot during a possible road-rage incident in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, police said. The incident unfolded about 11:40 p.m. when the victim was apparently followed off the 105 Freeway at Imperial Highway and South Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Man Identified After Possible Road Rage Shooting Death in Watts

A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting. The LA County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Los Angeles. The shooter followed the victim's car close by,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Chief Moore 'troubled' by arrest video showing officer kicking suspect in head

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore addressed a video that has recently gone viral, showing an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during arrest on July 3. The video was taken by a bystander in Hollywood as the man was being arrested on suspicion of battery outside of a marijuana dispensary in the 1600 block of Cahuenga Boulevard. At the time, another man was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, as he tried to free the suspect from police custody.Footage shows an officer kicking one of the two suspects -- handcuffed at the time -- in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Altercation in Lancaster leaves one man shot to death, another wounded

An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
foxla.com

East LA mom pleads not guilty to murdering her 3 young children

LOS ANGELES - A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering her three young children in East Los Angeles. Sandra Chico, now 29, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting a July 26 hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require her to stand trial on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyle Heights#Police#Violent Crime
Boyle Heights Beat

Attempted murder suspect apprehended after SWAT barricade at Estrada Courts

An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning following a SWAT team barricade at Estrada Courts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of Lorena St. and Glenn Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and quickly began to block incoming traffic from Olympic Street into the housing project, an LAPD spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty to killing South LA man

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed to death during argument near Downtown LA

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death Sunday in Boyle Heights by another man, who was later arrested. The stabbing was reported at 8:11 a.m. at 439 Euclid Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim got into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Anaheim police investigate fatal hit-and-run, search for at least two suspects

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Anaheim Monday evening. According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue near State College Boulevard. The man, whom officers believe may be a transient in his 40s, was first hit by a white SUV being driven by a woman in her 30s, before he was again struck by the driver of a white SUV and then a white sedan.Only the woman driving the first white SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the collision.Officers were working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and identify the suspects who fled from the scene. 
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Former Downey police detective charged with witness tampering.

A former Downey police detective has been charged with witness tampering, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Eduardo Castro was charged Tuesday with one felony count of witness tampering, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Gascon said his office has a duty to hold anyone accountable for trying to influence the judicial process for their own benefit or the benefit of others."It is especially troubling when a police officer is charged with crimes that threaten the integrity of our legal system," he said in a statement. Details about the case were not given, and it wasn't clear when or if Castro was fired as an officer. Castro is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11.The case remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman pleads not guilty to killing her three children

LOS ANGELES – A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering her three young children in East Los Angeles. Sandra Chico, now 29, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting a July 26 hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require her to stand trial on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
912
Followers
434
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy