LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a pair of garages caught fire in Lincoln early Thursday morning, causing around $20,000 in damage. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday to a home near 24th and L St., just East of Lincoln High School. LFR battalion chief Jeremy Gegg says no one was injured from the blaze and it could have been started by an electrical issue in one of the garages, but the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO