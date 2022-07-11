ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

In New Sudanese Pop-Up, A Refugee's Story Of Home

By Lucy Gellman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAzhar Ahmed: "The people, they can know us and I can share my culture." Lucy Gellman Photo. Azhar Ahmed came to the U.S. with recipes from home in one hand, and a dream of fighting for social justice in the other. Now, she is bridging the two with a lesson in...

