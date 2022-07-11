ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Corporate partnership aims at fostering financial literacy

By Staff Report
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer Heritage and Banzai, a web-based educational firm, have recently joined forces to provide free access to financial literacy resources for 86 schools in West Virginia,...

www.postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - The City of Charleston

The City of Charleston has applied to the SCDHEC-OCRM for a permit for an outfall into Newmarket Creek for a pump station on Huger Street in Charleston County, Charleston, SC. Comments should be submitted to OCRM, 1362 McMillan Ave., Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by July 27, 2022. AD# 2012104.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meet Mack Burgess, the newest member of the Williamsburg County School Board

The Williamsburg County School Board is now back to having a representative from each district after having a vacancy for a year. Mack Burgess was elected to fill the vacant seat left by Gladys Dorsey, who passed away in July 2021. Burgess was elected on July 12, in a special election that needed Gov. Henry McMaster to provide clarity to the situation.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - SALLY DURR (PC)

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-08-00822 SUMMONS (JURY- AUTO- NEGLIGENCE) JESSICA TAYLOR, Plaintiff, vs. SALLY DURR, Defendant. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint on the subscriber at his offices at P.O. Box 1034, Charleston, South Carolina, 29402, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you. By: s/Gedney M. Howe, IV Gedney M. Howe, IV (SC Bar #104669) Gedney M. Howe, III, PA PO Box 1034 Charleston, SC 29402 Phone: 843-722-8048 Fax: 843-722-2140 Email: Gedney4@ gedneyhowe.com Attorney for Plaintiff April 6, 2022 AD# 2012115.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

133 Lucca Drive, Summerville, SC 29486

This immaculate single story 4bed 2ba home is right in the heart of Berkeley County in Cane Bay Plantation. This home has it all from location to the fine craftsmanship of all the finished details. When you walk in you are greeted with LVP wood floors an open kitchen and large breakfast area. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops tile backsplash with large cabinets and an island. All the hardware and lighting have been upgradedThe master suite is very spacious with tray ceilings walk in closet and a double vanity with a tile shower. The remaining bedrooms are spacious with nice closet space. Back yard is nicely kept and has a new fence. The large covered patio is perfect for sitting and enjoying your morning coffee or afternoon glass of wine. Come see this home today! The information herein is furnished to the best of the listing agents knowledge but subject to the verification by purchaser and their agent. Listing agent takes no responsibility for the correctness of information or condition of property.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Kingstree Middle Magnet students bring home awards from national business competition

Kingstree Middle Magnet students recently finished first and third at a national business leadership conference’s test about business concepts. Kailey McKnight, a rising freshman at Kingstree High, recently attended a Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda (FBLA-PBL) conference in Chicago from June 29 – July 2, where she competed with students from across the country. McKnight completed a test that consisted of general information about FBLA-PBL, and she scored the highest out of all competitors in the middle school aged group for the category on business concepts. Fellow Kingstree Middle student Akshith Vipin finished third.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lidl's next 2 Charleston-area stores under review as work stops

Two new discount grocery stores in the Charleston area are still on their way. But when they'll open is now an open question. The German-owned chain Lidl recently built a new store in the Cedar Grove Shopping Center on Dorchester Road in North Charleston and it has been renovating and expanding a vacant space in Bowman Place Shopping Center near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant. In recent weeks, though, construction activity at both locations has been halted.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/July

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Downtown house of worship spreading the love to all

Rev. M. Dow Sanderson thought he had tied a bow on a long, fulfilling career in ministry five years ago until The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd came calling with a tempting offer the seasoned clergyman just couldn’t turn down. In June of 2017, the then 59-year-old Sanderson...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek judo instructor promoted to 9th degree black belt

The United States Judo Association has promoted Dr. Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek to the rank of 9th degree black belt. There are currently seven other individuals holding the rank in the United States. Dr. Charles has taught judo for over 60 years in more than 40 countries on...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

SC aircraft carrier Yorktown's toxic cargo to be removed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order July 11 to remove the more than 1.7 million gallons of toxic contaminants from the bowels of the Yorktown aircraft carrier at state-owned Patriots Point before they spill into Charleston Harbor and trigger a costly ecological disaster. McMaster directed...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - 1990 Chandeleur Mobile Home

Notice of Magistrates Sale Last known owner, Kevin M. Bates. 1990 Chandeleur Mobile Home, VIN# GMHGA42892834 Located at 5137 N.Rhett Ave,N.Charleston,SC 29405 Anyone who may have claim to this property contact Jerry Morris P.O.Box 12,Pinopolis,SC 29469 (843) 312-1892 AD# 2011842.
PINOPOLIS, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Whether it's enough or not, Charleston pays a lot of attention to the East Side

In the wake of the disturbing Memorial Day shooting following an out-of-control house party on Charleston's East Side, it was hardly surprising that some residents' frustrations boiled over. One property owner told a Post and Courier reporter that the neighborhood’s problems go deeper than just unauthorized parties and said residents often feel as if city officials have forgotten them, adding, “Unless you’re in the high-tax bracket part of the city, the city doesn’t care."
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

400 N Parler Avenue, Saint George, SC 29477

This beautifully remodeled 1 story home is conveniently located in the heart of Saint George - Town of Friendly People! The inviting front porch is just the beginning of the welcoming feel to this gorgeous home. Come in the front door to a spacious living room complete with a gas log fireplace and lots of natural light. This opens into the attractive dining area and open kitchen. Your kitchen includes a gas range a farmhouse sink beautiful wood countertops and fresh white cabinets. This charming home includes 3 generous bedrooms. Surrounded by majestic trees- Crepe Myrtle Magnolia and Oak to name a few the home along with its detached two car garage sit on over half an acre just down the street from the charming downtown. Enjoy a leisurely stroll through the historic district or down the street to the cafe for brunch. $1 400 credit available toward buyer's closing costs and prepaids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender.
SAINT GEORGE, SC

