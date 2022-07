The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after a fight escalated into a shooting last night around 11 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital after a shooting victim came in for treatment. After interviewing the victim and a witness, officers determined a fight took place between the suspect and victim and that’s when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the arm and has non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine the location of the incident. If anyone has information about the case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO