With no sealed bids to open Thursday morning, the Carson City supervisors are exploring a new route to dispose of a city building on 2621 Northgate Lane. During public comment, Chris MacKenzie said the Hop and Mae Adams Foundation is interested in the property but did not qualify to submit a bid. MacKenzie is a trustee for the foundation, and he said that Hop and Mae Adams did not meet the nonprofit requirements in Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 82 that the supervisors outlined in the resolution.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO