PODCAST: Coach Harvey Hyde gives his take on USC moving to the Big Ten and conference realignment

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Coach Harvey Hyde are back together talking about the groundbreaking news that USC and UCLA will be moving to the Big Ten in 2024. The Trojans will move on from the...

Sports Business Journal

USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 could have major impact on Cal

The repercussions of USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten "could be momentous" for Cal, according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose MERCURY NEWS. Cal typically runs a "significant deficit," largely because the school "supports 30 sports teams -- one of the highest totals in the country." Only football and men’s basketball are "profitable," and the athletic department receives approximately $25M annually from "central campus to fund operations." Without USC and UCLA providing a "link to the massive Los Angeles media market," the Pac-12’s revenue could be "chopped by 40-to-50 percent starting in the 2024-25 academic year." As a result, Cal could "experience a revenue reduction" of at least $10M annually, thereby "jeopardizing their ability to support 28 Olympic and women’s sports (none of them are profitable)." It also is possible that the Pac-12 will "cease to exist altogether," or that the remaining 10 members will "merge or align with another conference." A source said Cal Chancellor Carol Christ was "blindsided" by the news of UCLA’s departure. Wilner: "Whatever the outcome, the financial outlook for Cal has turned bleak without UCLA and USC as members of the Pac-12" (San Jose MERCURY NEWS, 7/13).
SAN JOSE, CA
GV Wire

Hey Fresno State Football Fans, Here’s How to Tailgate at USC Game

The Fresno State Alumni Association is hosting a tailgate on the road as Fresno State football visits USC on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tailgate, open to all fans and alumni, will be at Jesse Brewer Jr. Park (3777 Menlo Ave. in Los Angeles) from 4 to 7 p.m. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Look: UCLA Responds To Question About Big Ten Travel Concerns

Just last month, the college sports world learned that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024. The news came just months after Texas and Oklahoma announced their move to the SEC. Unlike Texas and Oklahoma, though, there are concerns about what the move looks like - logistically - with USC and UCLA so far from the rest of the Big Ten.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley says USC primed to compete with the elites of college football

This offseason has been an eventful one for the USC Trojans. A few months after hiring Lincoln Riley as their head football coach, it was announced that USC would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference as early as 2024. During a recent conversation on Always College Football, host Greg McElroy asked Riley if he believes USC is ready to compete with the elites in college football.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fishduck.com

UCLA’s Newfound Cash Comes With a Steep Price

One of Oregon’s favorite ex-coaches is now on the move to the B1G Conference as the skies in Los Angeles will soon be turning green with all the cash that will now be falling upon Westwood. But, rest assured that money will not be the only thing falling, as Bruin football will now be falling to the bottom of the conference standings.
EUGENE, OR
