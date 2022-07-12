ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

S. Korean company: evaluating investment options including factory in Queen Creek

By Janet Perez Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYgNj_0gbwltQ000

South Korean company LG Energy Solution says that at this time the company has yet to make any decisions on its plans to build a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factory in Queen Creek.

“Given the unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S., LG Energy Solution is currently reviewing various investment options, but no decision has been made," wrote Sophia Sojeong Kim, a specialist with LGES' Global Communications Team, in an  email to the Queen Creek Independent.

Song's statement did not address the questions of whether construction on a planned  manufacturing plant could be delayed or scrapped altogether.

Queen Creek has issued the following:

“The town and the county are aware that LG Energy Solution is reevaluating. Construction delays and project timeline changes based on inflation and economic conditions are not uncommon, particularly for this scale of project," according to the statement. "The town and the county will continue to work on this exciting project and on this advanced manufacturing corridor as it grows and attracts more interest from companies domestically, and globally.”

In March, the South Korean company entered into a deal with the town of Queen Creek and Pinal County to build a $2.8 billion manufacturing facility.

The facility, generally located on the northeast corner of Ironwood and Germann roads, is expected to bring approximately 2,800 new full-time jobs to the area.

It likely will cost the town more than $45 million to play host to the facility between funding rights of way and forgoing fees on permits and taxes, according to city documents.

In April, LGES successfully bid on a 650-acre parcel of state-owned land in Queen Creek to build the electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

At the time of the purchase, Pinal County issued a press release stating Queen Creek was set to be home to LGES battery manufacturing facility. A global battery producer for next-generation technologies, LGES announced in March it is initially investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The amount of investment could grow further.

At the time of the land purchase, the company said construction would start this summer, with production commencing in 2024.

In an interview with Reuters, Cho Hyun-ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities said that this point “it would be unlikely for LGES to withdraw its Arizona investment, the company needs to reassess its profitability forecast amid rising cost due to inflation.”

According to an earlier LGES press release announcing the deal, the Queen Creek plant “will be the first cylindrical-type battery manufacturing plant in North America, solely invested by the Korean battery manufacturer.”

"With the establishment of our new Arizona plant, LG Energy Solution aims to deliver unparalleled consumer value in the rapidly growing cylindrical battery market," stated Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution, in the release.

Residents living near the proposed facility have been protesting the project, with many claiming the plant could bring environmental threats to the area.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members. It was a noticeable increase from the handful of people who spoke out against the plant during the council’s April 6 meeting.

Almost all the April 20 comments focused on fears of environmental contamination, concerns over having a major manufacturing plant close to homes and schools, and how residents did not receive information about the project before the deal closed.

“The mission of the town of Queen Creek is to provide a framework for high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community and provide responsive public service in a caring ethical and innovative and accountable manner,” Shanda Newsam told council members. “Where was the caring, ethical and accountable manner when you, the members of the town council, voted without discussion to allow zoning of the building of an LG lithium plant right next to a community that has been established for over 40 years, and two schools that have been established for over 10 years?”

She added the plant was being built without “any regard to the health and safety to, not only my community, but the community around me. You selfishly pushed this agenda through without the typical notification to residents.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Phoenix

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Queen Creek, AZ
Business
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU (07/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.
PHOENIX, AZ
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic selects Arizona for spaceplane manufacturing facility

WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic announced July 14 plans to assemble a fleet of suborbital spaceplanes in a new factory in a suburb of Phoenix. The company said it has started work on the factory in Mesa, Arizona, where it will perform final assembly of new Delta-class spaceplanes. The facility is scheduled to be fully operational by late 2023. The first of those spaceplanes will start flying private astronauts in 2026, the company projects.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Economic Environment#South Korean#Lg Energy Solution#Lges
AZFamily

Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels

A Phoenix man says he paid Mi Padre Landscaping $3,000 to do several modifications, including widening his gate entrance. Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off. Here's what...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City man wants out of solar deal

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When John Kurczek looks at the solar panels lying on the side of his Sun City home, he wishes he never would’ve let a door-to-door salesperson talk him into going solar. “When the girl mentioned it she said I’d be helping the environment and not only that, but reducing the electric bill supposedly,” John said. “I kinda thought it was a win-win situation.”
SUN CITY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Union Pacific stockpiling land for new railway

Recent activity in southeast Mesa’s real estate market is giving signs that a vaunted rail line to boost the city’s industrial boom is far from dead. The proposed rail spur would connect the city’s far east factories with an existing Union Pacific rail line along Rittenhouse Road in Mesa, smoothing the transportation of finished products and materials in and out of the area.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
kjzz.org

How Phoenix, SRP and federal government will address canal encampments

Changes are coming to address homeless encampments along SRP’s canal system in Phoenix. For the past nine to 12 months, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said there’s one question she could always count on getting at neighborhood and district meetings: what’s being done to address the encampments along the canals?
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for July 15-18

PHOENIX - Drivers, beware: more Phoenix-area road closures and restrictions are set to go into effect this weekend, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed in the Chandler area between Loop 202 Santan Freeway and US 60 Supersition Freeway starting at 10 p.m. Friday, July 15 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Phoenix, AZ — 30 Top Places!

An exciting desert city to visit is Phoenix for its attractions, shopping, and dining opportunities. Besides its brightly-lit nightclubs and stunning golf courses, you’ll have your pick from an eclectic food scene filled with delicious cuisines. Indeed, the Arizona capital boasts of flavors from classic American to the more...
PHOENIX, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Authentic Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

Though this large city has a wide variety of cuisines and flavors, if there’s one thing Phoenix can do right, it’s Mexican food. With its close proximity to the Mexican border, the southwestern feel, and the locals’ love for delicious Mexican fare, it’s no surprise this city excels when it comes to making enchiladas, tamales, burritos, and more.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Grocery Store Chain Breaks Super 'Sweet' World Record

An Arizona-based grocery chain has broken a Guinness World Record. ABC 15 reported that Bashas' officially broke the record for the world's largest doughnut mosaic. According to Bashas' officials, the chain started preparing to break the world record on Monday by cutting, frying, and packaging the 14,000 doughnuts that were used. The mosaic was a whopping 900-square-foot recreation of the Bashas' 90th anniversary logo.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy