S. Korean company: evaluating investment options including factory in Queen Creek

South Korean company LG Energy Solution says that at this time the company has yet to make any decisions on its plans to build a multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery factory in Queen Creek.

“Given the unprecedented economic condition and investment circumstances in the U.S., LG Energy Solution is currently reviewing various investment options, but no decision has been made," wrote Sophia Sojeong Kim, a specialist with LGES' Global Communications Team, in an email to the Queen Creek Independent.

Song's statement did not address the questions of whether construction on a planned manufacturing plant could be delayed or scrapped altogether.

Queen Creek has issued the following:

“The town and the county are aware that LG Energy Solution is reevaluating. Construction delays and project timeline changes based on inflation and economic conditions are not uncommon, particularly for this scale of project," according to the statement. "The town and the county will continue to work on this exciting project and on this advanced manufacturing corridor as it grows and attracts more interest from companies domestically, and globally.”

In March, the South Korean company entered into a deal with the town of Queen Creek and Pinal County to build a $2.8 billion manufacturing facility.

The facility, generally located on the northeast corner of Ironwood and Germann roads, is expected to bring approximately 2,800 new full-time jobs to the area.

It likely will cost the town more than $45 million to play host to the facility between funding rights of way and forgoing fees on permits and taxes, according to city documents.

In April, LGES successfully bid on a 650-acre parcel of state-owned land in Queen Creek to build the electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

At the time of the purchase, Pinal County issued a press release stating Queen Creek was set to be home to LGES battery manufacturing facility. A global battery producer for next-generation technologies, LGES announced in March it is initially investing $1.4 billion to build its first-ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America. The amount of investment could grow further.

At the time of the land purchase, the company said construction would start this summer, with production commencing in 2024.

In an interview with Reuters, Cho Hyun-ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities said that this point “it would be unlikely for LGES to withdraw its Arizona investment, the company needs to reassess its profitability forecast amid rising cost due to inflation.”

According to an earlier LGES press release announcing the deal, the Queen Creek plant “will be the first cylindrical-type battery manufacturing plant in North America, solely invested by the Korean battery manufacturer.”

"With the establishment of our new Arizona plant, LG Energy Solution aims to deliver unparalleled consumer value in the rapidly growing cylindrical battery market," stated Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution, in the release.

Residents living near the proposed facility have been protesting the project, with many claiming the plant could bring environmental threats to the area.

During the Queen Creek Town Council meeting April 20, almost two dozen residents spoke in person or sent written comments to council members. It was a noticeable increase from the handful of people who spoke out against the plant during the council’s April 6 meeting.

Almost all the April 20 comments focused on fears of environmental contamination, concerns over having a major manufacturing plant close to homes and schools, and how residents did not receive information about the project before the deal closed.

“The mission of the town of Queen Creek is to provide a framework for high quality of life, promote a strong sense of community and provide responsive public service in a caring ethical and innovative and accountable manner,” Shanda Newsam told council members. “Where was the caring, ethical and accountable manner when you, the members of the town council, voted without discussion to allow zoning of the building of an LG lithium plant right next to a community that has been established for over 40 years, and two schools that have been established for over 10 years?”

She added the plant was being built without “any regard to the health and safety to, not only my community, but the community around me. You selfishly pushed this agenda through without the typical notification to residents.”