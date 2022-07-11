ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

By Christian Pedersen
GonzagaNation.net
GonzagaNation.net
 2 days ago

The NBA summer league is in full swing and the have been plenty of Gonzaga alumni having great starts to their summers.

We all know about the historic debut Chet Holmgren made for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it now seems like there is a former Zag making headlines almost every day.

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau has a look around the NBA summer league at all the headlines and stat lines that you may have missed.

Make sure that you stay up to date all summer long on Zags basketball by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Trey Murphy Drops 30 Points in NBA Summer League

Murphy has been far and away the Pelicans' best player through the first two games of the NBA Summer League. In their opening game against Portland on Saturday, Murphy was essentially the only player to show up. He scored 23 points on 7/16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, and one assist. He was also a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Pels, no other player scored in double figures and New Orleans fell to the Trailblazers 85-68.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Jabari Smith shines in third NBA Summer League game

In Jabari Smith's third game of the NBA Summer League, he finally showed the world the player he is. He played great defense in his first two games and had multiple rebounds. He just could not find his jump shot. In his most recent game, he found he shot, scoring...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Top Magic Behind Chet Holmgren's Double Double

Oklahoma City came out of the gates firing on Monday night in Vegas. The Thunder held on late in an exciting back-and-forth battle, notching an 84-81 win over the Orlando Magic. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder in multiple categories, pouring in 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Giddey chipped in with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Holmgren
Yardbarker

Former NBA Star Is Joining The Officiating Ranks For A Night

If you follow the NBA closely then you’re quite aware of Richard Jefferson. He used to make his living playing for the New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, and others from 2001 to 2018. Nowadays, he’s one of the best, most knowledgeable NBA analysts on...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Daishen Nix Showing Promise for Rockets Summer League

HOUSTON — Daishen Nix knew the importance of his summer league performance before the Houston Rockets arrived in Las Vegas. "Daishen is a lot of things, and No. 1, he's a very good basketball player," Houston summer league coach Rick Higgins said. "If he believes he’s a very good basketball player, he can show it. There was some frustration and adversity in the first half of the last game [Orlando]. That second half and the fourth quarter, I think he showed the player that he is."
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#All Summer Long#Zags Showing Out#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Apple Spotify
NBC Sports

Summer League takeaways: Mfiondu Kabengele shines in C's-Warriors

The Boston Celtics are out to prove that a draft pick is just a number at the NBA Summer League. Facing a Golden State Warriors squad led by three lottery picks in James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Summer Celtics jumped out to a huge early lead and never looked back to earn a 103-92 victory Tuesday night at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Youtube
AllBruins

Johnny Juzang Comes Through in Clutch For Utah Jazz in NBA Summer League

Johnny Juzang made a name for himself closing out games for the Bruins in Indianapolis last year. The sharpshooter is now doing the same for the Jazz in Las Vegas. The former UCLA men's basketball guard signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz just moments after the 2022 NBA Draft in June, marking the start to his professional career. Juzang's debut in a Jazz uniform was delayed slightly, though, as he was involved in a car accident and held out of his new team's first practices as a precautionary measure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GonzagaNation.net

GonzagaNation.net

Spokane, WA
260
Followers
199
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news on Gonzaga athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/gonzaga

Comments / 0

Community Policy