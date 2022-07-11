Zags Showing Out at NBA Summer League

The NBA summer league is in full swing and the have been plenty of Gonzaga alumni having great starts to their summers.

We all know about the historic debut Chet Holmgren made for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it now seems like there is a former Zag making headlines almost every day.

On this episode of Gonzaga Nation Dan Dickau has a look around the NBA summer league at all the headlines and stat lines that you may have missed.

Make sure that you stay up to date all summer long on Zags basketball by searching and subscribing to 'Gonzaga Nation' on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.