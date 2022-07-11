ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

1000 Linn Creek Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to live the lake life at its finest! This beautiful custom home is located in Lake Ozark off the 4 MM. You are greeted by the large iron french doors w high ceilings & large...

www.lakeexpo.com

lakeexpo.com

164 Big Bear Circle, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to Big Bear Estates; a little piece of heaven nestled in a protective cove with stunning main channel views. As you drive into the Estates, you will immediately note that you are not entering into the typical cookie-cutter subdivision. This home is no exception. With 143 feet of lakefront, this lovely cottage-style home actually sits on a lot and a half, making it ideal for adding a garage, extra parking, and/or an extension onto the home. With 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, remodeled kitchen, and an open floor plan, this home has everything you need in a lakefront retreat with plenty of room for family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling lakeside windows allow plenty of natural light to spill in, providing lovely lake vistas throughout the home. The tongue & groove wood ceilings throughout are highlighted by beautiful exposed beams giving the home a true lake feel. Set up your personal tour today!
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

6452 Red Barn Rd, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Fantastic home just down highway KK close to Margaritaville. This 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath open concept split level home has natural lighting, an amazing stone fireplace, breakfast area, dining room, The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet & master bath with dual sinks. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs that share the 2nd full bath. Downstairs there is a 2nd living area, half bath, and a 4th bedroom. Plenty of room to spread out with two spacious living rooms, and 2 decks, An easy commute to the highway, hospital, and shopping, & golfing. Don’t miss out on a opportunity to own a Great home in a Great location.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

31 Roulette Lane, Climax Springs, Missouri 65324

Construction completed. Move in and start enjoying the quiet waters, gentle lakefront and expansive views the community of Diamond Crest has to offer. You'll appreciate a level driveway and only one step into this quality 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront home. Once you drink in the view, you'll notice the dramatic open floor plan, coffered ceiling with beamed detail, well thought out kitchen with large granite island, gas cooktop, generous cabinet space and pantry. Sliders open from the dining and living area to the spacious covered deck. The lake side suite has a luxurious soaking tub, walk in shower, double vanity and walk in closet. You will also appreciate the second bedroom with hall full bath for guests or a home office. The convenience of main level living also includes laundry area. So lets spoil your family and guests in the lower walk out family room with wet bar. Guest and family will vi for any of the 3 bedroom. Surprise this home has over 400 ft of storage. See it today!
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Architectural Wonder is Considered The Best Missouri Lake Airbnb

Rated one of the best Airbnbs to stay at in Osage Beach, this unique house might be a little confusing to the naked eye. It's like it is out of the show Stranger Things from the upside down (minus the monsters and blood of course), this Airbnb at Osage Beach is one of the most unique houses I've ever seen. It looks like it's upside down and is an architectural wonder. The best part about the way this house is built is that no matter which room you are in you get some of the best views of the lake.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

242 Iron Kettle Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Protected Cove Location at the 36 MM. Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Lakefront Home with Lots of updates. Oversized garage with upper level storage. Seller had planned to add extra living space above garage so it is very sturdy. Updated Items: Stool in upstairs Bath new in 2022, New Laterals at top of hill in 2014, Bullock installed new 1000 gallon poly tank septic 2021, New Roof (Architectural Singles) Nov 2021, New Vinyl Siding, Metal Soffit & Guttering Nov 2021, New HVAC in 2019, Garage New in 2014 (24x24 down & 24x26 up), Concrete Sidewalks and Patio New Nov 2021, New Electric Panel June 2022.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

709 Swaying Oak Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Experience Exceptional Lakefront Lifestyle! Set in a private location with huge panoramic views of the lake, this 3390sf lakefront home offers 4 beds & 3 baths. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this home with oak floors, large kitchen complete with swanstone countertops & beautiful cabinetry, dining area with magnificent outdoor views & spacious living area that walks out to a large covered deck. Master suite comes with jetted tub, walk-in shower & double vanity plus easy access to lakeside deck, second upper bedroom also has attached bathroom. Lower level is finished with new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Complete with a 2nd kitchen, 2 other bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 1 bathroom, and utility room. Additional features include spacious outdoor area with low maintenance landscaping & 1 well covered dock. Don't forget the 14x42 storage room! Enjoy lakefront views & activities while chilling out on the martini deck. If you're looking for a perfect lakefront home, you've just found one.
ROACH, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Karen Mae Luttrell (February 27, 1948 - July 11, 2022)

Karen Mae Luttrell, daughter of Warren Allee and Lorene Huddleston-Allee, was born, February 27, 1948 in Montreal, Missouri. She departed this life, July 11, 2022 at her home in Pleasant Hope, Missouri at the age of seventy-four years, four months and fourteen days. Karen was united in marriage to Terry...
MONTREAL, MO
lakeexpo.com

Beth Lynette Yates (June 9, 1964 - July 9, 2022)

Beth Lynette Yates, age 58, of Camdenton, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her childhood home in Preston, Missouri surrounded by her family. Beth was born June 9, 1964 in Independence, Missouri, the daughter of Wallace and Geraldine (Howard) Yates. Beth was beautiful inside and out. She was...
PRESTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Stephen Watson (March 17, 1948 - January 17, 2022)

Stephen Watson and Christina Watson of Camdenton, Missouri passed away January 17, 2022 and March 27, 2022, respectively. Steve was born to Marion and Ruby Watson on March 17, 1948 in the Kansas City area. Christina was born November 25, 1952 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Ronald and...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Rock Crushing Equipment Flips Out Of Truck On Highway 242

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A gravel truck had a hard morning when the rock crushing equipment it was hauling flipped on Highway 242. Lake Ozark Police Department Chief Gary Launderville says the truck was attempting to make a turn off of Old 54 onto westbound Hwy 242 when the equipment appeared to have flipped off of the truck, onto one side and struck a traffic light control box.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

James Kenneth Fulkerson, Jr. (January 30, 1954 - June 30, 2022)

Obituary of James Kenneth Fulkerson, Jr. James Kenneth Fulkerson, Jr. (Jim, Jimbo), 68 of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 30, 2022 in Climax Springs, Missouri. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 30, 1954 to James and Bernice (Morgan) Fulkerson. Jim graduated from Ruskin High School...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Helen Joan (Thomas) Jamison (April 1, 1935 - July 10, 2022)

Helen Joan (Thomas) Jamison passed away on July 10, 2022 in Osage Beach, Missouri. Helen was born on April 1, 1935 to Leonard and Avis (Langford) Thomas in Alliance, Nebraska. She was joined in marriage to Robert E. Jamison on January 1, 1955. They spent many years in Hudson and Pagosa Springs, Colorado before returning to Alliance, Nebraska. She enjoyed reading, music and taking care of babies. They retired to Osage Beach, Missouri to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

611 Lazy Days Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Vaulted ceilings, top-floor privacy, state park views, cove location and updated! Lay in bed and look out at the State Park for magnificent views of the Lake. Lazy Days has two pools, playgrounds, dog parks, boat trailer parking, covered BBQ grills, security, and on-site maintenance. This unit includes furniture and a 10X24 boat slip right out in front of your unit at Dock 8 Slip R5. Lazy Days also makes for an excellent rental investment as it is on the 3 MM of the Grand Glaize arm. Close to all of the action by water and land. Sellers is willing to switch slip with a 12X30 located at U-R5 if the buyer wanted a larger slip.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Compete Or Cove Out! Lake Of The Ozarks Wakesurf Competition This Weekend Is Perfect For Boating Families

Boating builds a special kind of community, and this weekend, the Midwest Coast Wakesurf Open returns for Lake of the Ozarks' growing wakesurf community. The event, organized by MarineMax Lake Ozark, is only in its second year, but organizers have high hopes for turnout after last year garnered significant interest and participation from the wakesurfing and boating community. The 2021 MCWO brought 30 participants and many more boaters who came out to enjoy the day in Ha Ha Tonka cove.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Ronald Carl Bonar (January 1, 1948 - July 7, 2022)

Ronald Carl Bonar, age 74, of Jefferson City, formerly of Versailles, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. He was born January 1, 1948, in Burlington, Iowa, to Ervin Carl and Anita Lorraine (Rutherford) Bonar. He attended country schools through 8th grade and graduated with the Fairfield, Iowa High School, Class...
VERSAILLES, MO

